‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood

Harry Potter fans, keep your wands at the ready: Dementors, Death Eaters, and other terrifying creatures are making their return to Universal Studios Hollywood with the return of the ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ light show.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has made Universal Studios Hollywood one of the premiere theme Park destinations in Southern California, and that says a lot since Disneyland is less than an hour away.

The magical area features many exciting attractions and shows, including Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Forbidden journey, and even the chance to receive your own wand from Olivander’s.

Potter heads can also enjoy delicious treats mentioned in the hit book series and experience a holiday spectacular unlike anything else. Well, except for Universal Studios Orlando.

However, there has been one show that’s been on hiatus for almost four years: ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.’ The show, which utilizes laser and drone technology, was widely popular due to the impressive visuals and darker, edgier tone it takes on.

Fortunately, Harry Potter fans can start rejoicing because the show is coming back soon!

Universal Studios Hollywood Lets Dark Magic Take Hold

On March 17, 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood announced the return of ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ on its website, stating:

“Find a moment of hope hidden in the darkness when you see Dark Arts at Hogwarts™ Castle light up the sky with music and live special effects. As darkness falls at Hogwarts castle, Dementors, Death Eaters, and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls with sinister images from the darker side of magic. Experience the fire-engulfed army of Inferi, the soul-draining breath of Dementors, and the haunting image of Lord Voldemort as you stare in awe at the castle’s takeover. This powerful spectacle is accompanied by an atmospheric musical score created by John Williams.”

‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle’ is set to run from dusk until the Park closes on select dates from March through August 2023, including March 25-April 9, May 27-29, and June 27-August 13.

Are you excited for the return of ‘Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle?’ What else would you like to see at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Let us know in the comments below.