Universal Guest Claims Attraction Is Ruined After Maintenance

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is the biggest in the world, with two lands – Hogsmeade (Islands of Adventure) and Diagon Alley (Universal Studios Florida) – connected by the Hogwarts Express. Sip a butterbeer before heading into Hogwarts Castle, or learn to cast a spell at Ollivanders!

The land’s newest attraction, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, just reopened following a scheduled refurbishment. But according to one Guest, the maintenance didn’t bring the expected improvements.

“Hagrids had a posted 95 minute wait… We thought ‘better now than never‘ and hopped in the queue,” Reddit user u/popcorn7825 wrote of the rollercoaster on Tuesday. “It took us a total of THREE hours! Do not expect Hagrids to be running 100% now because of the recent maintenance.”

In a comment on their post, the Guest further explained their experience. “I think it might be just some problems they were facing. The queue would move one train per like 20 minutes.”

Universal Orlando Resort hasn’t commented on any issues with Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.

More on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure replaced the Dueling Dragons/Dragon Challenge Coaster in Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure in 2019. “Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest,” reads the official Universal Parks attraction description.

“Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.”

Have you been on Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure since its maintenance? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.