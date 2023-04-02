Universal Orlando Leaks Plans For Even Bigger Theme Park Expansion

Universal Orlando Resort isn’t done expanding!

Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of many construction projects. Universal Studios Florida recently closed down the Woody Woodpecker KidZone permanently in plans to bring new animated experiences to the theme park area. In addition, a Minions-themed attraction is set to open this summer at Universal Studios Florida, titled Villain-Con Minion Blast. While all of this– including the refurbishments that have taken place for select attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure— may seem like a lot, the biggest construction project is happening a couple of miles away from the area we’ve come to call Universal Orlando Resort, home of the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

Of course, we’re talking about Epic Universe.

When the new theme park opens in 2025, it will house SUPER NINTENDO WORLD– just like the one in Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as several other themed lands. Though they haven’t been confirmed, we’ve learned through patents and permits that the lands in the theme park will include a How to Train Your Dragon land, Universal Classic Monsters land, and another addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Though it hasn’t been announced, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter addition will likely be based on the Ministry of Magic.

But, Universal’s not done with just Epic Universe.

@CygnusParkYT recently shared trademark filing for three hotels being constructed around Epic Universe.

New Epic Universe trademark filings show the possessive apostrophe being removed from the resort names.

Though these haven’t been confirmed by Universal, they are already under construction, and the expectation is that the hotels could potentially be finished before Epic Universe opens. The hotel that will be located at the back of the theme park will be called Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

The two hotels that are being built across from the theme park will be called Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort.

Similar to Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside Inn and Suites, the two hotels are expected to be similar to one another and will be built right across from one another, both with space themes.

The “space theme” will surround the entire area, as the Central Hub of the theme park will also be themed to space and will feature a racing coaster and several other attractions.

Once these three hotels open, Universal will have a grand total of 11 hotels. It’s unclear if any of these three hotels will have benefits related specifically to Epic Universe when it opens.

