New Photos Indicate Minion Takeover of Popular Attraction

The Minions have taken over parts of Universal Studios Florida as the company prepares for its newest attraction to open soon. New photos recently surfaced indicating a minion takeover of a popular attraction. Here is what we know so far.

This summer, a new attraction inspired by the Minion films will open to the public inside Studios at Universal Orlando Florida. The ride is titled “Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.” It will feature an interactive blaster game experience in which Guests take part in competing with one another by gathering the most points possible, causing mayhem trying to earn the top spot of ultimate villain. The attraction combines screen technology, gaming interactivity, and physical sets to create a never-before-seen immersive game-based adventure. And yes, there will undoubtedly be tons and tons of minions.

The ride will also feature a new cafe down the street (which will replace the classic Monsters Cafe), with current construction inside Universal Studios. Universal is also renaming the area Minion Land with the main access road titled “Illumination Avenue.” With all these changes happening around the Park, the Minion takeover is growing. There is a ride at Studios called “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.”

Recent photos have surfaced showcasing the popular Transformers: The Ride 3D getting a Minions-themed makeover, suggesting the wall will be used as a backdrop for the upcoming Minions Land. Check out the photo and tweet below:

Don’t look now, but it appears the backside of the Transformers building is turning invisible!! Seriously though, this is some BRIGHT paint. pic.twitter.com/jo6vFyvJxK — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) March 23, 2023

A tweet by Alicia Stella shows a bright blue color being painted over the Transformers: The Ride 3D back wall. Fans were quick to speculate whether or not this meant the Transformers ride was getting a retheming. Universal has not released any official word, but I think it’s safe to say that Transformers: The Ride 3D is not going anywhere.

The painting-over allows a sort of backdrop to appear, allowing Guests visiting the new Minion Land to have a relevant consistency of colors and not have a giant Autobots logo sticking out as families grab a drink at the new Minions Cafe or walk around Illumination Avenue.

Summer is only a few months away, and things are ramping up inside Universal Studios. Although the Minions tend to attract the curiosity and enjoyment of children, as an adult, I’m looking forward to what Universal comes up with regarding all the new Minion things coming soon. Click here to learn more about the Minion ride at Universal Studios Florida.

What about you? Are you excited for more Minions stuff (illumination ave, minion cafe, etc.), or are you just done with the Minion mayhem that has taken over? Sound off in the comments below! Follow us for more Universal Park News.