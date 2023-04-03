Spring Break Crowds Overwhelm Disney Parks

Spring Break is in full gear at Walt Disney World, and the Parks are so crowded that some lines are literally overflowing out of the Park’s exit.

Spring Break is, historically, one of the busiest times of the year at Walt Disney World. With schools off for the week, colleges on break, and the weather warming up around the country, Guests love to spend their week of vacation at the Most Magical Place on Earth. However, when everyone gets the same idea at once, that means the Parks are set to burst with crowds! There are a few markers that let us know exactly how crowded the Parks are, starting with a surprising one; some queues are flowing out the Park exit.

Just kidding. That’s the queue for a Minnie Mouse meet and greet wrapping around the corner. $DIS 2/2 — Rick Munarriz (@Market) April 3, 2023

That’s the queue for the Minnie Mouse meet & greet that is held near the front entrance of EPCOT, close to Spaceship Earth. It’s so long that it wraps around a corner and stretches all the way to the Park exit!

It’s not just Spring Break that has the crowds packing in, either; March 31 was the final day of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, and last night was the final performance of both Harmonious at EPCOT and Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom.

Not only did crowds file in to see them one last time, but have arrived at the Magic Kingdom today for the return of the beloved Happily Ever After fireworks show, which premieres tonight.

Last night of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration & the fireworks are a tad crowded 😳. Wish me luck getting out of here to meet the bus 🤪. pic.twitter.com/Rmr0G2Q8LB — MawTater (@maw_tater) April 1, 2023

Genie+ is also sold out for the day at the Parks. Despite the program being somewhat controversial and not well-liked, the service sold out in record time today. According to theme park journalist Scott Gustin, Genie+ was marked sold out shortly before 12 p.m. ET – which is the earliest sellout at Walt Disney World. Previously it was February 19 (12:45 p.m. ET).

The Genie+ sellout is reflected in the attraction lines in all four Parks, according to the My Disney Experience app as of this afternoon. Starting at the Magic Kingdom, some of the highest wait times in the Park include a 95-minute wait for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 90 minutes for Peter Pan’s Flight, and 80 minutes for the Jungle Cruise. Over at EPCOT, Guests will have to wait a whopping 145 minutes for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, 120 minutes for Frozen Ever After, and 110 minutes for Test Track.

You won’t have better luck at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where Guests are waiting 140 minutes for both Slinky Dog Dash and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and 120 minutes for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Finally, things are a little more chaotic at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; wait times currently peak at a 115-minute wait for Kilimanjaro Safaris, but as of 1:20 p.m., both Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey were temporarily closed. Such large-capacity rides being down doesn’t help the Park’s crowds!

If you’re at Walt Disney World right now, let us know how crowded the Park feels in the comments. Good luck!