Crowds Swarm Disney’s Magic Kingdom For Spot During Night Time Show

Thousands of Guests showed up to celebrate a very special moment at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is known for a lot of things. Firstly, the massive 27,000 acre Resort houses some of the most iconic and beloved theme park rides and attractions in the entire world. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and even Splash Mountain have become household names.

Whether you’re looking for a slow-moving dark ride or a fast and thrilling experience, Disney World has you covered. Guests can also shop til they drop at Disney Springs, the massive shopping and dining center on the property. And Guests shouldn’t forget there are two incredible water parks located at Walt Disney World, too, offering Guests a chance to cool off from the often brutal Florida sun.

However, one of the biggest draws of all Disney Parks is the incredible daytime and nighttime entertainment.

In the last few decades, each Park, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, have all debuted their own shows to varying degrees of success. By far, one of the most popular has to be Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams at Magic Kingdom. This was replaced by Happily Ever After, which was eventually replaced by Disney Enchantment, a show that was received in a very lukewarm manner, to say the least.

Disney first announced that Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams would be retiring from its nighttime slot at Magic Kingdom Park a few years ago, leaving many fans unhappy. This nighttime experience had become such a big cornerstone of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Guests weren’t sure Disney would be able to match it with what came next.

Eventually, Happily Ever After debuted, which combined the nostalgia of its predecessor, the projection-mapping technology of the former pre-show, Celebrate the Magic, with a few new touches for Guests to enjoy as well. Now, after canceling the show, Disney has finally brought back Happily Ever After.

The return of Happily Ever After was highly anticipated, with many preferring it to Disney Enchantment. As you can see in the photo below, Guests showed up in a major way for the grand return of this show on April 3, 2023:

Crowd for Happily Ever After’s return, still 2 hours before showtime. Looks like there’s more than a couple of us that are big fans of this show!

Thousand of Guests showed up in anticipation of the return of Happily Ever After. The photo was taken two hours before showtime, indicating the first show back was absolutely packed.

Are you excited to watch this show again? What’s your favorite nighttime show at Walt Disney World?