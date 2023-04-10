Useful Disney World Feature Still Closed Indefinitely to Guests

One of the more useful features at the Walt Disney World Resort is still closed indefinitely for Guests in Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, which is also called “The Most Magical Plce on Earth.” While true, Disney World may also be “The Most Tiring Place on Earth” due to the sheer size of the Resort. Walt Disney World is made up of a whopping 27,000 acres of Florida swamp land, featuring four theme parks, two water parks, a massive shopping center called Disney Springs, and much more.

The Walt Disney World Resort also features a whopping 32 different hotels and Resorts to choose from, ranging from typical, “value-priced” rooms like Pop Century and the suite of All-Star Resorts to luxurious and immersive Resorts. The most popular and famous are Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

This iconic hotel/Resort is infamous among Guests at Walt Disney World for being curious, pricy and a little stuffy.

This Resort is just a Monorail ride away from Magic Kingdom, making it extremely popular among Guess, who want an easier journey to the iconic theme park. However, due to the construction and refurbishment of the hotel, the walking path between the Grand Floridian and Magic Kingdom will be closed for quite some time.

This closure started Monday, February 13, and is not set to return until this Spring. At this time, the path is still unavailable to Guests. This feature was a crucial feature of this specific Resort, allowing Guests to walk from their hotel room to the Magic Kingdom in a matter of minutes.

Here’s an example of the signage Guests will see while staying at the hotel:

y’all are going to HELL pic.twitter.com/6aHM6fx4GC — kristen 💫 (@fantasmicluvr) April 4, 2023

Of course, Guests can still access every other mode of transportation at the Walt Disney World Resort, including busses, Monorails, and Disney’s Skyliner.

What’s your favorite place to stay at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney World news.