Disney World May Build Fifth Park by 2032

Walt Disney World Resort made international headlines yesterday when documents revealed that the Central Florida Disney Park essentially made its Reedy Creek Improvement District powerless for decades before handing it over to Governor Ron DeSantis’s hand-picked committee. The Walt Disney Company used a “royal lives clause” to enact strict covenants on the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that rendered it practically useless until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England….”

Much to the excitement of Disney Parks fans, the filing also revealed that Walt Disney World Resort locked in permission to build a fifth “Major Theme Park” for “Mixed Use Entertainment:”

Of course, this does not guarantee that Walt Disney World Resort will build a fifth Theme Park. The Central Florida Disney Park is busy with updates to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It is likely just covering itself if it decides to build a fifth Park.

The Walt Disney Company could see legal action from Gov. DeSantis, the state of Florida, and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District governing board. “This essentially makes Disney the government,” board member Ron Peri told The Orlando Sentinel. “This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure.”

In a prepared statement, Disney said everything was done legally before transferring Reedy Creek to the State of Florida: “All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

