Disney Rumors Spread Over ‘Encanto’ Attraction

The Walt Disney Company is continuing to add new movies to Disney+ and new attractions, like Tron Lightcycle / Run, which will open in April, to its arsenal.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– and each theme park includes something for Disney Park Guests of all ages and sizes to enjoy.

Over the last several months, Disney World Guests have heard rumors about different lands or attractions that may be coming to Disney. Some of these include the likes of Zootopia, Moana, and Encanto.

While Moana and Te Fiti will be making an appearance in EPCOT which will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – Opening Late 2023, Guests are now hopping aboard the Encanto bandwagon.

One recent Reddit Thread shared ideas about the potential for an Encanto ride and pegged Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the best place to house the attraction. Disney’s Animal Kingdom always could use more rides, especially if Antonio is hosting us as Guests enter the Casita!

“The plot for this attraction could be Antonio is looking for Mirabel because a bird told him she’s in trouble! He takes us through the Casita up into his room, we can’t find her in the there but get to see some fun animals. After that, Dolores overhears that Mirabel is missing and tells Peppa, then we get some rain. We look for Mirabel in Bruno’s room and it’s scary in there! We Don’t Talk About Bruno plays, but we can’t find Mirabel. Finally, we find her in Isabella’s room! The bird was right that it looks like Mirabel is in trouble—she was helping Isabela learn to grow fruit & vegetables to feed the village, but it worked a little too well, and Mirabel got trapped under a bunch of fruit and vines! Antonio’s animals help Mirabel free and then there’s a big party in the Casita where everybody celebrates that Isabela can now grow fruits and vegetables, too.”

For this attraction, Disney could add screens to the walls so each room looks infinite with many animatronics, the Guest added. Make the ride vehicles breathe/feel like real animals like Flight of Passage that is in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney Imagineers could add donkeys and Jaguars since they appeared in Encanto.

Do you think Disney would consider adding Encanto since it has been such a popular movie? Encanto was released in 2021. The movie shares the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

This movie became very popular with its hit soundtrack including songs like “We don’t talk about Bruno,” Family Madrigal, Waiting on a Miracle, Surface Pressure and many more scoring it a win at this year’s Grammys.

Do you think Disney will add an Encanto attraction? Would you like to see an Encanto attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.