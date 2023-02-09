Disney Delays ‘Encanto’ Plans, Future Now Uncertain

There have been few films to take the world by storm the way that Encanto (2021) did.

The beloved film saw its popular hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit the top of the charts for multiple weeks, becoming more popular than “Let It Go” from Frozen (2013) and the first Disney song since “A Whole New World” in Aladdin (1992) to top the charts.

The absolute fanfare for the movie has already led to Disney adding small experiences featuring Encanto in its Parks, including an Encanto-themed layover on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, and the opportunity to meet Mirabel at special character meet and greets.

Because of the way the film went viral, taking over the internet and becoming the single-most popularly streamed movie of 2022, it should come as no surprise that Disney fans are waiting to see what’s next for the franchise.

However, it seems they’ll have to wait even longer.

At its shareholder’s meeting this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that three classics will be getting sequels in the near future, and none of those were Encanto. Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, and Toy Story 5 are all set to be developed. But, the company remained silent on the future of the Madrigals.

Disney has already teased that a sequel to Encanto could be coming, and that the franchise could be getting its own land in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

Instead, it seems that we could see all three of these sequels developed before the Madrigals return to the screen. This, of course, would be a bit of a wait compared to original reports that Disney might be looking to make a sequel immediately after the original’s success.

In the end, there’s no doubt that Encanto will one day get its own sequel, and it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point that there will be a Disney Parks attraction added, but this takes time. For now, Disney fans will just have to wait.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal, except one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

