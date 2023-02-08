CEO Bob Iger Reaches Out to Guest After Disney World Experience

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been involved in quite the amount of work since taking the position back over.

Bob Iger pushed for his replacement, Bob Chapek, to be fired following several issues that came forward and got his wish in November when The Walt Disney Company’s board announced that it was replacing him, and Iger stepped back in with a multi-year contract.

While the reviews of Iger taking back over as CEO have been a mixed bag among Disney Cast Members, Shareholders, and fans, one Guest came away impressed with the CEO after they got a call from his office.

The Guest shared that they recently visited Walt Disney World Resort, and a Disney College Program Cast Member by the name of Cheyanne “went out of her way” to make a stressful and emotion-filled moment for the family a highlight of the trip. While they didn’t share the exact details of the story, they did share that it was meaningful enough that they took the time to write an email about the encounter.

“I wrote an email about the encounter to the Guest Services email and apparently, it made it all the way up to Iger’s desk,” the Guest shared. “This, to me, is really rad because it just shows how your compliment of a cast member is absolutely read by leadership and they take it very seriously. Never hesitate to brag about a cast experience you have, because you could really make someone’s day (especially after they made yours!).”

“Cheyanne, if you read this, I hope you get the recognition you deserve!,” they concluded.

Disney Cast Members do everything they can to make sure that Disney Park Guests have the most magical experiences, and this is just another example that shows how important Cast Compliments can be.

In the scope of the Disney Parks, there haven’t been many major changes since Bob Iger took back over the position. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane are still in place and, as a matter of fact, Disney has continued to increase the prices on the add-on service during more crowded times. The Disney Park Reservation system, which many Guests have complained about, is still in place, as well.

The company has relaxed restrictions on Park Hopping and now doesn’t require Annual Passholders to make reservations if they’re visiting a Park after 2 p.m., which is a step in the right direction.

What do you think of Bob Iger reaching out to this Disney World Guest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!