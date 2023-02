Can you feel the love tonight? Two lions on Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort shared the circle of life with Guests this week, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by @shelbynoellegist, a Disney Cast Member compares a male and female lion to Simba and Nala from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King (1994). Then, the cuddling animals give the Guests the show of their lifetimes:

As the Kilimanjaro Safaris driver tries to steer away, the male lion climbs onto the female lion. Guests scream and laugh. “It’s the circle of life, guys,” the Disney Cast Member says. “Sorry, it cannot be avoided.”

If you’ve ever wondered if the animals on Kilimanjaro Safaris are truly “wild…” you have your answer!

More on Kilimanjaro Safaris

The best places to spot animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park include Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in Africa, Maharajah Jungle Trek in Asia, and Kilimanjaro Safaris, also in Africa. This unforgettable expedition takes Guests through different parts of the jungle led by knowledgeable and brave tour guides!

“Set off in an open-air vehicle for a guided tour of an African savanna—and spot live animals roaming free,” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands.”

“Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more!”

Share the wildest thing you’ve spotted on Kilimanjaro Safaris with Inside the Magic in the comments!