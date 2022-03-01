Kilimanjaro Safaris Drivers Used to Carry REAL Rifles Aboard

Walt Disney World is filled with many attractions from thrill rides such as Expedition Everest to family-friendly attractions such as Peter Pan’s Flight. One of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World is the Kilimanjaro Safaris, which allows Guests to board a ride vehicle as they are brought on a tour through the safaris at the Disney Park.

While aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris, Disney Guests can spot several different animals including hippos, bongos, flamingos, lions, giraffes, rhinos, and more!

Over the years, the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have changed and developed to keep up with the times. One of the major changes the Disney World ride has made involves real life rifles!

According to The Mouselets, the Kilimanjaro Safaris drivers used to carry rifles with them — not because they would shoot the animals on board, but as the rifles were part of the poaching storyline.

When the ride first opened in 1998, drivers would use the rifles and pretend to shoot them at fake poachers, but the entire storyline has since been scrapped and is no longer part of the current version of Kilimanjaro Safaris.

If you’ve never been on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the official description reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition.

Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

Go Wilder at Night Venture onto the savanna for a safari tour after dark—and see the animals in a whole new light.

Have you ever seen anything like this while riding Kilimanjaro Safari’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

