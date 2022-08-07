Elephants Have Sex In Front of Guests, Children at Animal Kingdom

Kilimanjaro Safaris is a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World. Riders are able to board a ride vehicle as they are brought on a tour through the safaris at the Disney Park — spotting several different animals including flamingos, lions, giraffes, rhinos, and more!

But on a recent trip to the Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guests spotted two animals having intercourse, which is something that has been caught on video quite often as of late.

Guests riding the Kilimanjaro Safaris recently spotted giraffes, hippos, lions, and more, but when they past by the elephants, they were in for a surprise.

In a video posted to TikTok by cindimariegoestodisney, you can see that as Guests passed by the zebras on Kilimanjaro Safaris, they saw quite the show. The video is captioned:

When your safari tour guide tells you that you never know what you may say while aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris, they are clearly right.

If you’ve never been on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the official description reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition. Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

Go Wilder at Night

Venture onto the savanna for a safari tour after dark—and see the animals in a whole new light.

