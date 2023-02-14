The Ultimate Guide to 2023 Valentine’s Day Treats at Disney World

Valentine’s Day is in full swing at Walt Disney World! Couples are stepping out to enjoy a romantic day together and experience everything the Most Magical Place On Earth has to offer. Disney’s culinary team has debuted some delicious food and drink offerings that are sure to sweeten any date. Check out all the details for where to find them below, and be sure to get them before they’re gone!

Walt Disney World Resorts

No matter what Disney Resort you’re staying at, you will find a Valentine’s Day treat somewhere. Whether it be a cupcake at a quick service restaurant or a decadent dessert at a table service meal, there’s something for everyone at your Disney Resort. The Stitch and Angel Date Night over at the Polynesian is this writer’s favorite, they’re almost too cute to eat!

Multiple Resorts

Multiple resorts offer the My Sweetheart Chocolate Cupcake, a plant-based cupcake featuring chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, and sprinkles. You can get this at the following resorts through February 28:

World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

All-Star Sports, Music, and Movies Resorts

The All-Star Resorts also offer the Be My Valentine Sweet Treat Bag, filled with sugar cookies and house-made vanilla and raspberry marshmallows, available through February 14.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Zebra Domes: The classic Amarula mousse and white chocolate dessert with a pink stripe, available at Boma February 10-14

The classic Amarula mousse and white chocolate dessert with a pink stripe, available at Boma February 10-14 Wild About Mousse: Madagascan milk chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, marinated citrus, and candied almonds, available at Jiko February 13-14

Madagascan milk chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, marinated citrus, and candied almonds, available at Jiko February 13-14 Bananas For Mousse: Banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana jam, banana cream, candied almonds, and caramel, available at Sanaa February 13-14

Banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana jam, banana cream, candied almonds, and caramel, available at Sanaa February 13-14 Zebra Mousse Cake: Amarula mousse cake, available at The Mara February 10-14

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Catch the Chocolate Lover’s Delight, a chocolate cupcake with hazelnut filling, chocolate hazelnut buttercream, sprinkles, and a white chocolate heart. Get this treat at Landscape of Flavors through February 14.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Sweets for My Sweet: Layers of cream cheese mousse, strawberry filling, vanilla cake, and a crispy strawberry vanilla base with glaçage and white chocolate décor, available at Beach Club Marketplace through February 14.

Layers of cream cheese mousse, strawberry filling, vanilla cake, and a crispy strawberry vanilla base with glaçage and white chocolate décor, available at Beach Club Marketplace through February 14. Strawberry Minnie Milkshake: Strawberry milkshake with strawberry purée, red sprinkles, and a Minnie Mouse vanilla cupcake, available at Beaches and Cream through February 14 (pictured above).

Disney’s BoardWalk

Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie: Strawberry cheesecake with chocolate cream and pink crispy pearls on a brownie, available at Boardwalk Deli through February 14.

Strawberry cheesecake with chocolate cream and pink crispy pearls on a brownie, available at Boardwalk Deli through February 14. Cocoa Breach: Vanilla custard, chocolate bavarois, and feuilletine crunch with a heart-shaped overlay, available at Flying Fish through February 14.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Valrhona Ganache Torte: Whipped vanilla panna cotta, chocolate soil, strawberry gel, raspberry ganache macaron, and a chocolate-covered strawberry, available at California Grill through February 14.

Whipped vanilla panna cotta, chocolate soil, strawberry gel, raspberry ganache macaron, and a chocolate-covered strawberry, available at California Grill through February 14. Chocolate-covered Strawberry Cake: Chocolate cake filled with strawberry jam topped with strawberry buttercream and ganache, available at Contempo Cafe through February 14.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Passion Éclair: Choux pastry filled with a tart passion fruit ganache and topped with strawberry ganache, crisp white chocolate pearls, and chocolate hearts, available at Barcelona Lounge through February 14

Choux pastry filled with a tart passion fruit ganache and topped with strawberry ganache, crisp white chocolate pearls, and chocolate hearts, available at Barcelona Lounge through February 14 Guava Cheesecake: Guava and lime cheesecake on a coconut lime crust with strawberry variations and sugared puff pastry hearts, available at Three Bridges Bar & Grill through February 14.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Almond Cheesecake Heart: Heart-shaped almond cheesecake with chocolate sponge cake enrobed in dark chocolate, available at Gasparilla Island Grill through February 14

Heart-shaped almond cheesecake with chocolate sponge cake enrobed in dark chocolate, available at Gasparilla Island Grill through February 14 Love Letter Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, strawberry pastry cream, chocolate mousse, and buttercream, available at Good’s Food to Go and the Artist’s Palette through February 14

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Box: with a raspberry macaron, hazelnut praline truffles, and Riviera brownie, available at Le Petit Café through February 14

with a raspberry macaron, hazelnut praline truffles, and Riviera brownie, available at Le Petit Café through February 14 Cupid’s Plated Dessert: Amaretto mousse, fruits rouge reduction, dark chocolate crumble, and raspberry sorbet, available at Toppolino’s Terrace through February 14

Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Stitch and Angel Date Night: The ‘perfect pair’ of vanilla cupcakes – one with chocolate and peanut butter mousse filling and the other with peanut butter mousse and jelly filling, available at Kona Island through February 14.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

Dessert Bites: Mini brownies, white chocolate-dipped strawberry, and raspberry ganache-filled tart with buttercream, available at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court through February 14.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Love Bug Marshmallow: Strawberry marshmallow with a ganache center on a graham cracker cookie, available at Roaring Fork through February 14

Strawberry marshmallow with a ganache center on a graham cracker cookie, available at Roaring Fork through February 14 Honey Bee Mousse: White chocolate Earl Grey mousse with honey-lemon gelée center on almond cake (Wheat/Gluten Friendly), available at Roaring Fork through February 14

Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the perfect place for a date night, and home to many fan-favorite restaurants. There’s no shortage of Valentine’s Day offerings at the many restaurants around the shopping district. What could be more romantic than breaking open a chocolate piñata at The Ganachery with someone special?

Amorette’s Patisserie (through February 14)

Valentine’s Entremet: Champagne strawberry mousse, strawberry pate de fruit, vanilla chiffon, and dark chocolate crunch

Champagne strawberry mousse, strawberry pate de fruit, vanilla chiffon, and dark chocolate crunch Beauty and the Beast Cake: Almond chiffon, cherry jam, cream cheese filling, red wine dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate pretzels, and red wine simple syrup

Almond chiffon, cherry jam, cream cheese filling, red wine dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate pretzels, and red wine simple syrup Raspberry Éclair: Raspberry panna cotta, raspberry jam, lemon curd, and raspberry crispies

Raspberry panna cotta, raspberry jam, lemon curd, and raspberry crispies Amorette’s Heart: Cherry mousse, chocolate biscuit, hibiscus lemonade mousse, and pistachio crunch

Cherry mousse, chocolate biscuit, hibiscus lemonade mousse, and pistachio crunch Strawberry Cheesecake: New York cheesecake, strawberry crunch, fresh strawberries, and meringue kisses

New York cheesecake, strawberry crunch, fresh strawberries, and meringue kisses Little Love Strawberries: Strawberries dipped in ruby chocolate, white chocolate, and strawberry chocolate

The Ganachery

Sparkling Strawberry Square , through February 14

, through February 14 Valentine Marshmallow Pop , through February 14

, through February 14 Sweetheart Minnie Mouse Pinata , through February 28

, through February 28 Strawberry S’more, through February 14

Sprinkles (through February 19)

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake + Layer Cake: Chocolate chip-studded Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting

Chocolate chip-studded Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting Heartthrob Red Velvet: Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting finished with our exclusive blend from Fancy Sprinkles

Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting finished with our exclusive blend from Fancy Sprinkles I Love You Box: Four red velvet, four vanilla, and four raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

Four red velvet, four vanilla, and four raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes XOXO Box: Three dark chocolate, three red velvet, three vanilla, and three raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes

Swirls on the Water (available through February 28)

Rosa Regale DOLE Whip Float: Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine, DOLE Whip strawberry, and a chocolate-covered strawberry

Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cone: Chocolate soft-served swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry served in a red velvet cone and topped with a chocolate-covered shortbread cookie

Vivoli il Gelato (through February 28)

The Love Potion: Float with vanilla gelato, Fanta Strawberry, and whipped cream

Theme Parks

The offerings at the parks this Valentine’s Day are a bit more limited, but guests can find a sweet treat for their sweetheart at Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That Red Velvet Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café looks absolutely divine!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Chocolate Raspberry Martini and Flourless Cake Duo: Chocolate and raspberry martini served with a flourless chocolate cake, white chocolate cremeux, and raspberry pearls, available at Tiffins Restaurant through February 14 (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

EPCOT

Chocolate Liege Waffle , available at Connections Café through February 14

, available at Connections Café through February 14 Chateaubriand for Two: 16-oz Chateaubriand with crab mac & cheese, grilled jumbo asparagus, béarnaise sauce, and au poivre sauce, available at Le Cellier through February 14

16-oz Chateaubriand with crab mac & cheese, grilled jumbo asparagus, béarnaise sauce, and au poivre sauce, available at Le Cellier through February 14 Valentine’s Day Dessert: Valrhona dark chocolate mousse, strawberry cake, strawberry gelato, and raspberry meringue, available at Le Cellier through February 14

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse: Red velvet white chocolate mousse atop a chocolate cookie, available at the Hollywood Brown Derby through February 14

Red velvet white chocolate mousse atop a chocolate cookie, available at the Hollywood Brown Derby through February 14 Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake filled with cream cheese buttercream topped with strawberry buttercream, available at Trolley Car Café through February 14

Check out Disney’s full Foodie Guide to see the offerings at Disneyland and the international parks. Not at the parks this Valentine’s Day? Get cozy with someone special at home with Disney+’s Valentine’s Day collection. You can also see treats from previous years here.

Which one of these treats do you want to try? Let us know!