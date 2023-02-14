The Ultimate Guide to 2023 Valentine’s Day Treats at Disney World

Valentine’s Day is in full swing at Walt Disney World! Couples are stepping out to enjoy a romantic day together and experience everything the Most Magical Place On Earth has to offer. Disney’s culinary team has debuted some delicious food and drink offerings that are sure to sweeten any date. Check out all the details for where to find them below, and be sure to get them before they’re gone!
Walt Disney World Resorts
No matter what Disney Resort you’re staying at, you will find a Valentine’s Day treat somewhere. Whether it be a cupcake at a quick service restaurant or a decadent dessert at a table service meal, there’s something for everyone at your Disney Resort. The Stitch and Angel Date Night over at the Polynesian is this writer’s favorite, they’re almost too cute to eat!
Multiple Resorts
Multiple resorts offer the My Sweetheart Chocolate Cupcake, a plant-based cupcake featuring chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream, and sprinkles. You can get this at the following resorts through February 28:
- World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
All-Star Sports, Music, and Movies Resorts
- The All-Star Resorts also offer the Be My Valentine Sweet Treat Bag, filled with sugar cookies and house-made vanilla and raspberry marshmallows, available through February 14.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Zebra Domes: The classic Amarula mousse and white chocolate dessert with a pink stripe, available at Boma February 10-14
- Wild About Mousse: Madagascan milk chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, marinated citrus, and candied almonds, available at Jiko February 13-14
- Bananas For Mousse: Banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana jam, banana cream, candied almonds, and caramel, available at Sanaa February 13-14
- Zebra Mousse Cake: Amarula mousse cake, available at The Mara February 10-14
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Catch the Chocolate Lover’s Delight, a chocolate cupcake with hazelnut filling, chocolate hazelnut buttercream, sprinkles, and a white chocolate heart. Get this treat at Landscape of Flavors through February 14.
Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Sweets for My Sweet: Layers of cream cheese mousse, strawberry filling, vanilla cake, and a crispy strawberry vanilla base with glaçage and white chocolate décor, available at Beach Club Marketplace through February 14.
- Strawberry Minnie Milkshake: Strawberry milkshake with strawberry purée, red sprinkles, and a Minnie Mouse vanilla cupcake, available at Beaches and Cream through February 14 (pictured above).
Disney’s BoardWalk
- Strawberry Cheesecake Brownie: Strawberry cheesecake with chocolate cream and pink crispy pearls on a brownie, available at Boardwalk Deli through February 14.
- Cocoa Breach: Vanilla custard, chocolate bavarois, and feuilletine crunch with a heart-shaped overlay, available at Flying Fish through February 14.
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Valrhona Ganache Torte: Whipped vanilla panna cotta, chocolate soil, strawberry gel, raspberry ganache macaron, and a chocolate-covered strawberry, available at California Grill through February 14.
- Chocolate-covered Strawberry Cake: Chocolate cake filled with strawberry jam topped with strawberry buttercream and ganache, available at Contempo Cafe through February 14.
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Passion Éclair: Choux pastry filled with a tart passion fruit ganache and topped with strawberry ganache, crisp white chocolate pearls, and chocolate hearts, available at Barcelona Lounge through February 14
- Guava Cheesecake: Guava and lime cheesecake on a coconut lime crust with strawberry variations and sugared puff pastry hearts, available at Three Bridges Bar & Grill through February 14.
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Almond Cheesecake Heart: Heart-shaped almond cheesecake with chocolate sponge cake enrobed in dark chocolate, available at Gasparilla Island Grill through February 14
- Love Letter Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, strawberry pastry cream, chocolate mousse, and buttercream, available at Good’s Food to Go and the Artist’s Palette through February 14
Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Valentine’s Day Chocolate Box: with a raspberry macaron, hazelnut praline truffles, and Riviera brownie, available at Le Petit Café through February 14
- Cupid’s Plated Dessert: Amaretto mousse, fruits rouge reduction, dark chocolate crumble, and raspberry sorbet, available at Toppolino’s Terrace through February 14
Disney’s Polynesian Resort
- Stitch and Angel Date Night: The ‘perfect pair’ of vanilla cupcakes – one with chocolate and peanut butter mousse filling and the other with peanut butter mousse and jelly filling, available at Kona Island through February 14.
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
- Dessert Bites: Mini brownies, white chocolate-dipped strawberry, and raspberry ganache-filled tart with buttercream, available at Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court through February 14.
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Love Bug Marshmallow: Strawberry marshmallow with a ganache center on a graham cracker cookie, available at Roaring Fork through February 14
- Honey Bee Mousse: White chocolate Earl Grey mousse with honey-lemon gelée center on almond cake (Wheat/Gluten Friendly), available at Roaring Fork through February 14
Disney Springs
Disney Springs is the perfect place for a date night, and home to many fan-favorite restaurants. There’s no shortage of Valentine’s Day offerings at the many restaurants around the shopping district. What could be more romantic than breaking open a chocolate piñata at The Ganachery with someone special?
Amorette’s Patisserie (through February 14)
- Valentine’s Entremet: Champagne strawberry mousse, strawberry pate de fruit, vanilla chiffon, and dark chocolate crunch
- Beauty and the Beast Cake: Almond chiffon, cherry jam, cream cheese filling, red wine dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate pretzels, and red wine simple syrup
- Raspberry Éclair: Raspberry panna cotta, raspberry jam, lemon curd, and raspberry crispies
- Amorette’s Heart: Cherry mousse, chocolate biscuit, hibiscus lemonade mousse, and pistachio crunch
- Strawberry Cheesecake: New York cheesecake, strawberry crunch, fresh strawberries, and meringue kisses
- Little Love Strawberries: Strawberries dipped in ruby chocolate, white chocolate, and strawberry chocolate
The Ganachery
- Sparkling Strawberry Square, through February 14
- Valentine Marshmallow Pop, through February 14
- Sweetheart Minnie Mouse Pinata, through February 28
- Strawberry S’more, through February 14
Sprinkles (through February 19)
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake + Layer Cake: Chocolate chip-studded Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting
- Heartthrob Red Velvet: Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting finished with our exclusive blend from Fancy Sprinkles
- I Love You Box: Four red velvet, four vanilla, and four raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes
- XOXO Box: Three dark chocolate, three red velvet, three vanilla, and three raspberry chocolate chip cupcakes
Swirls on the Water (available through February 28)
- Rosa Regale DOLE Whip Float: Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine, DOLE Whip strawberry, and a chocolate-covered strawberry
- Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cone: Chocolate soft-served swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry served in a red velvet cone and topped with a chocolate-covered shortbread cookie
Vivoli il Gelato (through February 28)
- The Love Potion: Float with vanilla gelato, Fanta Strawberry, and whipped cream
Theme Parks
The offerings at the parks this Valentine’s Day are a bit more limited, but guests can find a sweet treat for their sweetheart at Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That Red Velvet Whoopie Pie at Trolley Car Café looks absolutely divine!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Chocolate Raspberry Martini and Flourless Cake Duo: Chocolate and raspberry martini served with a flourless chocolate cake, white chocolate cremeux, and raspberry pearls, available at Tiffins Restaurant through February 14 (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)
EPCOT
- Chocolate Liege Waffle, available at Connections Café through February 14
- Chateaubriand for Two: 16-oz Chateaubriand with crab mac & cheese, grilled jumbo asparagus, béarnaise sauce, and au poivre sauce, available at Le Cellier through February 14
- Valentine’s Day Dessert: Valrhona dark chocolate mousse, strawberry cake, strawberry gelato, and raspberry meringue, available at Le Cellier through February 14
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse: Red velvet white chocolate mousse atop a chocolate cookie, available at the Hollywood Brown Derby through February 14
- Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake filled with cream cheese buttercream topped with strawberry buttercream, available at Trolley Car Café through February 14
Check out Disney’s full Foodie Guide to see the offerings at Disneyland and the international parks. Not at the parks this Valentine’s Day? Get cozy with someone special at home with Disney+’s Valentine’s Day collection. You can also see treats from previous years here.
Which one of these treats do you want to try? Let us know!