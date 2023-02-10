Disney’s Fan-Favorite Restaurant Is Surprisingly Affordable

Schlepping through the Disney parks is bound to build up an appetite, and Disney certainly has no shortage of restaurants, eateries, and snack stands for guests to take advantage of when they need to fuel up and recharge. However, man shall not live on Mickey bars alone, and Disney fans have been sharing their favorite restaurants for decades.

Inside the Magic recently covered a full arrangement of fan-favorite restaurants, but a recent trip to Walt Disney World allowed us to fully explore some of the establishments mentioned in the article. While places like Morimoto’s Asia, Raglan Road, and Jaleo are still popular, only one place came with such high recommendations from fans and Cast Members alike. A trip to Disney Springs allowed us full access to one of the most highly recommended places discussed, so here are our thoughts on the ever-popular Polite Pig.

The Polite Pig is a barbecue restaurant close to the Lime Garage in Disney Springs. Guests are looking for delicious servings of smoked meat, great sandwiches, and other dishes associated with the delectable aroma of a hickory pit. While the restaurant has no shortage of pulled pork sandwiches, chicken wings, and other popular mainstays, the restaurant is also home to some modern twists on traditional BBQ fare.

During our visit to the Polite Pig, we were able to sample a variety of what the restaurant’s menu had to offer, including their signature sliders and Butcher’s Board, along with a variety of their sides (which can be ordered as a meal all by themselves). The fans definitely didn’t steer us wrong, as there was truly something tremendously tasty to be found in every portion.

Not only is this place home to some incredible dining options, but it’s also one that will fill your stomach without taking a bite out of your wallet. The pulled pork, brisket, and chicken were all deliciously flavorful, especially with the sauce, but the true stars of the show were the sides. Guests can order a plate of three sides for around $16, and variety truly is the spice of life when it comes to choice of dishes.

Disney fans have had a recent history of being incredibly divisive on social media, but it seems one thing most can agree on is how incredible the food is at Disney Spring’s resident BBQ joint. Their full menu can be seen on Disney’s website, and a visit to the Polite Pig should definitely be on the itinerary for a Disney Springs visit.

Have you had lunch or dinner at the Polite Pig? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!