Social Media Is Ruining Your Disney Trip

For a group of people who claim to love the so-called “Happiest Places on Earth” Disney fans have done a whole lot of complaining in the past few weeks alone. It seems like news feeds are constantly flooding with bad publicity from the Disney Parks.

Yet with all this bad press, people still go to Disney. Reports of ride deterioration, poor quality of merch, food, and more continue to circulate, and guest behavior continues to spiral ever downward.

From that description, is there really that much appeal in visiting the Parks anymore? With many claiming that Disney has lost its magic touch, some of the most dedicated fans have been questioning their loyalty to the company. Reports of negative experiences continue to pour ever inward, but Disney itself might not be the only one at fault. The company is still going through a massive shake-up, but its declining reputation might be blown out of proportion.

It’s been stated multiple times before that Disney has one of the most vocal fan bases in existence. While they are quick to praise the company anytime they do something favorable, they are just as volatile when they do something wrong or even mildly questionable. That being said, demanding repairs to a popular ride in EPCOT is far different from constantly criticizing its new entrance sign. This ever-flowing stream of grievances has made some Disney fans question how much is a sense of general concern and how much is just nitpicking for the sake of social media clout.

The same question was posed on Reddit and dozens of Disney fans came out of the woodwork to give their two cents. The swamps of social media have been a breeding ground for negative reviews, but many users have posted here to reassure dedicated fans that there is still something magical in the Disney Parks.

u/bigkbull gives those looking to visit the Parks a healthy reminder of what a Disney trip is all about when they write,