Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides.

Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most magical time possible while in the Disney Parks.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each theme park includes something for all ages and sizes.

During the pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort closed and when it reopened, there were COVID-friendly guidelines in place for the safety of both Disney World Guests and Disney Park Cast Members. When Disney started back shows like Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage, Cast Members were six feet apart when on stage.

One popular show that has not returned is the Voyage of the Little Mermaid. Many Guests believe since Disney World has gone back to normal and opened plenty more offerings since the show was shuttered, it’s most likely not coming back.

We may have gotten that confirmation in a recent social media post.

There have been many reports that the attraction is overrun by mold. In a recent social media posting, it was reported that Disney has now sold the puppets that used to go with the show, essentially confirming that we’ll never see the show again.

Voyage of The Little Mermaid was a live show attraction located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This show used a mix of live actors and puppets, Voyage of the Little Mermaid showed feature effects such as light and laser projections on the auditorium walls and light rain over the audience.

While Voyage of The Little Mermaid is not likely to return, that does not mean that the theater won’t be cleaned out at some point in the future and used for another attraction. Many believe the show may return with updated technology, but this has not been confirmed. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the building of the former attraction.

