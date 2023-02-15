Massive Disney World Project Still Underway, Demolition Continues

One of the most infamous projects at Walt Disney World is still underway, with new photos revealing Disney’s progress.

Some Guests may just want to stop by and take a picture of the magnificent Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., while others may want to try and tide every single attraction at the Resort.

However, choosing where to stay is just as important.

Disney World is currently facing significant changes, both inside the Parks and out, with several of Disney’s iconic hotels undergoing major refurbishments. This list includes hotels like Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, and of course, Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

Disney’s Polynesian Resort is set to transform in a big way, with Disney completely demolishing aspects of this Resort.

New Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas are coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as well. These were announced last year, replacing the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a fan-favorite experience.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2024 and will welcome Guests who are part of the Disney timeshare program. However, this announcement was met with a lot of criticism from Guests. Some Guests even compared the concept art of the new villas to a Marriott, indicating Disney’s theming capabilities are starting to dip. While stunning, the new tower is certainly a big departure from the overall style of the resort of Disney’s Polynesian.

Several new photos of the construction at Disney’s Polynesian Resor were shared by avid Disney World photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter, which you can see below:

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to 32 different hotels, ranging from value-priced rooms. to luxury suites.

