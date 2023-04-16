Items Stolen From Children, Guests Left “Devastated” in Disney

A Disney Guest shared their very unfortunate and disappointing experience of visiting the Disney theme parks.

Unfortunately, some Guests don’t abide by the rules laid out in the Disney Parks. In the last few months, we’ve seen several rulebreakers bombard the Disney Parks and Resorts. At Walt Disney World, a certain trend has emerged, with several Guests opting to remove their tops and flash other Guess visiting. This is, of course, not only against Disney rules but against government legislation as well.

Fights have also broken out at the Resorts, with one massive brawl starting in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom. This involved dozens of Guests and went viral online.

We’ve also seen thieves hit Disney, with some going as far as to smash into vehicles at Disney Springs. Recently, one Guest shared a troubling story about someone stealing their personal belongings while inside Disneyland.

The post begins with the Guest describing their most recent trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.” They explain that their two children loved the porgs so much that they both got one at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. For those who have visited this Star Wars-themed land at either Walt Disney World or Disneyland, then you’ll know that nothing here is cheap.

“The porgs have been well loved by my children,” explains the Guest. “My son especially loves to hold his close to his face when he’s feeling anxious and squeeze it (to activate the sound). He’ll close his little eyes and listen to Porg noises and it calms him right down.”

“We were waiting for the DL train at the Main Street station, and as we got off the bench to board, my son dropped his Porg. It was only a few seconds before my husband noticed and backtracked across the platform to look for it but it was gone. We checked with the train station’s Lost and found and no one had turned one in. A few hours later our remaining Porg disappeared from our stroller while it was parked away from us.”

The Guest says that their children are “devastated” by the loss of their porgs and says that whoever stole them

ruined their day.

Disney Cast Members try their best to accommodate and take care of Guests, but in this instance, there really isn’t anything they can do. We shouldn’t;t have to explain that stealing is wrong, especially from children at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

