Multiple Influencers Arrested In Highly-Illegal Disney Scheme

Several social media personalities have been arrested after being caught selling fake versions of popular Disney Park merchandise.

According to a report from SHINE, six people have been arrested and prosecuted in China for the crime of selling fake merchandise with Mickey Mouse logos. A majority of the merchandise was based on the popular Duffy & Friends line that Disney introduced several years ago. This line of products can partially be found at Walt Disney World, though th popularity pales in comparison to the other international Disney Parks and Resorts.

One of the online celebrities is named Zhu, who has 200,000 followers on China’s version of TikTok, Douyin. Zhu and his wife sold fake Disney dolls and merchandise for extremely low prices throughout 2021 and 2022, which generated an estimated 3 million yuan for the couple, or $436,300.

In the past, we’ve seen Guests and fans go to extreme lengths in order to snag Disney Park merchandise. Guests have tried everything from making their own items, fighting over limited edition water bottles, and hoarding official merch and selling it for an extreme upcharge.

A standard LinaBell doll sells for 219 yuan, or $31.87, but Zhu sold the knockoffs for as low as 40 yuan, or $5.82. Eventually, Zhu and his wife were sentenced to a whopping 22 months in prison and were also charged with fines of 800,000 yuan, or $116,422.

A worker surnamed Liu tipped off authorities last year to this illegal activity last year. The group was arrested in August of 2022, and over 800 counterfeit products were seized by authorities.

Zhu pleaded guilty to the charges. The manufacturers of these fake toys were also caught, and authorities plan to prosecute them as well.