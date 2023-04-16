Disney Theme Park Closed Indefinitely, New Photo Reveals Current State

Related: Multiple Influencers Arrested In Highly-Illegal Disney Scheme
When Guests take a trip to Walt Disney World, aka “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” they are faced with making a few difficult decisions. The first is choosing where to stay. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to almost 30 different hotels, making it a daunting task to even make a reservation. Of course, Guests can also visit the four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Waterslide replacements staged behind Blizzard Beach. Apr 14 aerial photo.
Waterslide replacements staged behind Blizzard Beach. Apr 14 aerial photo. pic.twitter.com/NE9MQ06ZwA
— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2023
Several waterslide replacement pieces are staged behind the actual water park and will presumably be integrated into the attractions very soon. Walt Disney World has been operating its two water parks on a very consistent yet slightly disappointing basis recently, opting to keep one open while the other undergoes refurbishment. Gone are the days when both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach would be available to Guests, as now only one is ever open at any given time. The two Parks have not operated simultaneously since the original COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.
Disney’s Blizzard Beach got a few upgrades when it reopened late last year, with the water park now featuring elements and theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” stated Disney in the official reveal.
Now Guests have even more to explore and enjoy when they visit, they’ll just have to make sure the Park is actually open.
