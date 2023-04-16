Disney Theme Park Closed Indefinitely, New Photo Reveals Current State

As one of the theme parks remains closed at Walt Disney World, we can take a look at some of the work being done.

When Guests take a trip to Walt Disney World, aka "The Most Magical Place on Earth," they are faced with making a few difficult decisions. The first is choosing where to stay. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to almost 30 different hotels, making it a daunting task to even make a reservation. Of course, Guests can also visit the four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

But Walt Disney World also allows Guests to cool off at two incredible water parks. Disney’s Typhoon Lagon water park reopened earlier this year following an extensive refurbishment at the Orlando, Florida Resort, with Disney revealing that Blizzard Beach would be closing in March. The water parks at Walt Disney World undergo refurbishments fairly often, with Disney utilizing the colder months to work on the two massive Parks. As you can see in the photo shared by bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), Disney has already begun working on the water park during its closure in order to make sure it’s ready for its grand return: Waterslide replacements staged behind Blizzard Beach. Apr 14 aerial photo.

pic.twitter.com/NE9MQ06ZwA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 16, 2023

Several waterslide replacement pieces are staged behind the actual water park and will presumably be integrated into the attractions very soon. Walt Disney World has been operating its two water parks on a very consistent yet slightly disappointing basis recently, opting to keep one open while the other undergoes refurbishment. Gone are the days when both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach would be available to Guests, as now only one is ever open at any given time. The two Parks have not operated simultaneously since the original COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach got a few upgrades when it reopened late last year, with the water park now featuring elements and theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” stated Disney in the official reveal.

Now Guests have even more to explore and enjoy when they visit, they’ll just have to make sure the Park is actually open.

