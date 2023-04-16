Guests visiting Disney World could be at risk, as irresponsible parents are spreading disease at the Parks while refusing to lose money during their vacations.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences for Guests of all ages. From beloved rides and attractions like “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Haunted Mansion to spectacular parades and firework shows like Happily Ever After, Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — are packed with fun for the young and the young at heart, making the Orlando-based Disney Resort truly the most Magical Place on Earth.

While Cast Members and Disney officials work hard to keep the Parks in pristine conditions, clean and safe for all Guests to enjoy, the irresponsibility of some could put many at risk, as Disney World could become a source of infection once again.

A concerned parent recently took to Reddit to share their disgusting experience after visiting Disney World, commenting that they had never seen the Park in this condition and were impressed by the parents’ attitudes toward their kids after exposing them while refusing to lose money.

The concerned parent, under the Reddit username u/assh0le_mom, posted, “I get it, we all paid the $$ to be there but please, for the love of Mickey Mouse, stop bringing your vomiting children to the parks. I encountered at least one ill child in each park I went to and every time the parent was audibly annoyed that their child was still getting sick. The cherry on that vomit sundae was my 1 year old catching his first ever stomach virus, likely from the poor kid puking next to us in the entry line. This was my first time encountering so many pukers and I’ve been to Disney somewhere around 15-20 times.”

Fellow Redditors agreed that Disney World vacations are expensive, and parents are likely unwilling to lose the money they paid for their trip, causing them to force their children into the Parks even when they’re sick. However, forcing their children to “enjoy” a day at the Parks while exposing other Guests to any disease their children have is highly irresponsible and should not be tolerated. “Who takes vomiting children to a theme park and then gets pissy with them? I got something a couple of months ago and didn’t go anywhere for 2 days,” commented u/fluffy_bunny22.

Despite Disney’s efforts to remain a safe and healthy space for the whole family to enjoy, the irresponsibility of parents taking sick kids to the Parks could cause Disney World to become a source of disease for kids and adults due to the large crowds that have swarmed the Parks recently and the contact between Guests during long lines.

With the spring in full bloom and the high temperatures of summer well on their way, it’s easy for Guests of all ages to experience dehydration while visiting the Park, making them sick and even causing them to faint. And as if that weren’t enough, the viruses, stomach bugs, and the infectious COVID disease still lurking around America make it essential for all Guests to take care of themselves when traveling to Walt Disney World Resort.

If needed, Walt Disney World Resort has multiple First Aid locations throughout the Parks and Resorts, with attention for all Guests during their vacation. You can click here to learn more about the health services provided by Disney World and to find the nearest First Aid location.

