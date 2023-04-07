A former Disney worker recently shared her experience at the Parks, commenting that some Cast Members selfishly ruin the magic for Guests during character interactions.

Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — are some of the most popular destinations in America, with millions of families visiting to enjoy the Parks’ fan-favorite rides and attractions, fantastic entertainment offerings, mouth-watering snacks, and so much more. However, one of the most magical experiences at the Parks is the chance to meet your favorite Disney characters, from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Cinderella, Snow White, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Captain Jack Sparrow, and more!

While being able to hug Mickey Mouse is a magical moment to many, a former Cast Member recently spoke about how some fellow Disney workers purposely made the experiences less magical for Guests, frustrating the performer.

Actress, videogame streamer, and former face character at Walt Disney World Sarah Daniels (@sarahdanielstv) recently posted a video on TikTok sharing “one thing that drove [her] nuts” when she was a face character at Disney.

From her comments, we can assume that one of the characters Sarah was friends with was Tinkerbell. While the fairy is a fan favorite, she mentioned that some of her fellow Cast Members “stole” the magic of the interactions before Guests could actually meet her.

The former character performer explained that, sometimes, if character attendants started to get to know how some actors performed their character, they would try to steal their dialogue to “try to have magical moments with the kids before they came up to you,” making the experience feel repetitive and less magical for the young parkgoers. Sarah mentioned that sometimes kids would look at her in confusion, probably thinking, “I just had this interaction,” adding that the scene “was not [her] favorite.”

“And I know a lot of people can commiserate with me about this one,” added Sarah, which makes us think this less-than-magical situation is common at Disney Parks. You can see the video below:

Character attendants often accompany Disney characters to ensure their safety and the safety of all Guests waiting to meet their favorite characters. But apparently, while most perform a terrific job — like character attendants that supported Maleficent during multiple grotesque interactions — some can, selfishly or inadvertently, ruin the magic for Guests.

