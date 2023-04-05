Disney Princess Actress Reveals Disturbing Secret About the Job

More than 70,000 Disney Cast Members work hard to bring the magic of Walt Disney World Resort to life. But Disney character performers play a unique role, stepping on stage as beloved Disney film and television characters.

But it isn’t all rainbows and pixie dust. Many Disney entertainment Cast Members report dismal pay, harassment from Guests, and overwhelmingly poor treatment by The Walt Disney Company.

Former Cast Member and TikToker Sarah Daniels recently shared a video explaining the process of checking out Disney Princess costumes, leading many to raise concerns about the safety of performers:

“You basically go in for your shift, and you go into what looks like a clothing store and pick your size,” Daniels explained. “There are multiples in each size. And you check out your shoes; you check out your dress, whatever accessories you need, and they scan them out. There are barcodes inside each costume piece, and they scan them onto your profile so that if you don’t turn them in, then they charge you when you eventually leave the company.”

While that’s all normal, the following fact shocked many Disney Parks fans: “We shared shoes, tights… ugh… bloomers… ugh…, dresses, everything,” she recalled. “All of it gets shared, even wigs. If you work a certain amount of time, you have your own wigs, but it all depends on how you’re cast.”

Costuming Disney Cast Members chimed in, assuring worried fans that the undergarments are cleaned daily. But for many, it wasn’t enough.

“Tights?” asked @wickedco. “Skin layers should always be new to each performer.”

“I can understand sharing the outer dress… but sharing tights, bloomers, and wigs?? So unsanitary, just icky,” @magically.miranda agreed.

Their fears may be warranted. After @traceym88 recalled a year that pubic lice spread among character performers, @toughtaters claimed that “it’s still happening.”

Would you want to share costume pieces with other Disney Princess actresses? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.