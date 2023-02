Entertainment Cast Members bring on-screen characters to life at the Disney Parks, from fuzzy friends like Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses like Ariel. Though they make the magic happen for Guests, some report inhumane working conditions and never-ending harassment from Guests.

While some Guest interactions are strange, they can be hilarious, too. Last week, former Walt Disney World Princess performer Emma Dahlin (@emmadahlinmusic) spoke out on TikTok about weird conversations she had while portraying Princess Anna from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen (2013):

According to Dahlin, male Guests asked Princess Anna if she’d marry them. “Well, Elsa’s always telling me I can’t marry a man I just met, so you might want to take it up with her. Good luck,” Anna responded with an awkward laugh.

In another instance, Anna offered to build snowmen with a group of Guests. “We can build a snowman that looks like each one of us, even you,” she said.

“Hey, are you calling me fat?” an offended Guest asked. Shocked, Anna repeatedly denied the accusation.

In the final incident Dahlin shared, Anna asked a young girl what she would name a reindeer. “Hot Wire,” the girl gleefully responded, referring to the method of starting a vehicle typically used for stealing.

“Oh…” Anna trailed off, looking to the parents for direction. When she received none, she laughed and moved on.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Cast Member experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.