During the Holiday season, Mickey and Minnie stopped by a local children’s hospital to spread some holiday joy to all the girls and boys for the first time in many years.

“This is the first time we’ve welcomed our favorite Disney pals back to the hospital since 2019,” said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan.

Disney wrote about the experiences they created for these families, and hopefully, they will remember them forever. The visits from Mickey and Minnie provided a special space for families where they were able to create new happy memories together – and we’re excited for these visits to continue regularly in the new year.

Disney also collected toys to help deliver extra pixie dust this season through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program – a tradition now 75 years in the making. This year, Walt Disney World Cast Members and visiting Guests donated more than 40,000 toys to help local children and families in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

