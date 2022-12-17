Are Disney World Guests Jealous of Disneyland’s Character Interactions?

Character interactions are part of what makes the Disney Parks special- whether it’s meeting your favorite princess at Princess Fairytale Hall, Mickey and Friends on Main Street, U.S.A., or characters from The Incredibles or Toy Story at Pixar Pier, there are so many special opportunities to meet your favorite Disney characters at the Parks.

However, Guests have noticed that at Disneyland, characters will roam around the Park more freely and interact with Guests in more unique ways rather than just sticking to a set meet-and-greet location.

A recent TikTok became popular, showing the Mad Hatter interacting with parents at Disneyland by orchestrating a “stroller dance” to Alice in Wonderland-themed music. However, there have been videos in response to this TikTok, explaining why something like this would never work at Disney World.

One video response was from @themouselets:

In this stitched video, @themouselets discusses how she loves Disney World but thinks that character interactions at Disneyland are unmatched and would never happen to this degree at Disney World.

She also speculates that this could be due to the size of the Parks and the fact that there are a lot of tourists at Disney World, whereas Disneyland is visited more by locals. She also states that these types of interactions make her miss how Magic Kingdom used to be.

Another similar video was posted by @magicwith_madison:

In this stitched video, @magicwith_madison gives a detailed, yet hypothetical, explanation about what would happen if this scenario were to take place at Disney World. For example, there would be a lot more strollers, Guests might tackle the Mad Hatter to the ground or shove autograph books in his face while he was being run over by strollers, and no one would be able to get through Fantasyland for about 45 minutes. Madison laments that she wants what Disneyland has, but that Disney World Guests “can’t be trusted.”

Commenters on both these videos agreed with the general sentiment that Disneyland has far better character interactions and that Disney World seems to be more touristy or have more entitled Guests. Some thought this might be because Southern California has more aspiring actors, making for better interactions, or that the West Coast has a different “vibe” than the East Coast. Either way, plenty agreed that they miss how Disney World used to be.

Have you ever experienced character interactions like these at the Disney Parks? Share your story below!