Mad Hatter Takes a Spin On Mad Tea Party With Guests

There’s something magical about seeing Disney characters ride the attractions with Guests. For example, when the Parks reopened after being temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic, we spotted Mickey Mouse riding Dumbo the Flying elephant over at Shanghai Disneyland.

From time to time, we have also seen Alice from Alice in Wonderland ride the Mad Tea Party tea cups at Walt Disney World. Recently, some Guests were in for a surprise when they spotted another character from Alice in Wonderland riding the Mad Tea Party tea cups, this time at Disneyland Park.

TikTok user and Disneyland Guest, dudelovesthemeparks, posted a video of the Mad Hatter from Disney’s animated film, Alice in Wonderland, riding the iconic Mad Tea Party attraction with another Guest. This truly made for a magical moment that this Guest will never ever forget.

Guests can currently spot many characters at Disneyland Park including Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, Rapunzel and Flynn, the Evil Queen, and, of course, Mickey and friends.

Disney World is also bringing back more of the pre-pandemic character meet and greets, including some fan-favorites. Over at Magic Kingdom, Guests can once again meet Aladdin, Jasmine, Pooh, Tigger, Merida, and friends at Storybook Circus (including The Great Goofni).

If you are visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, meet and greets are returning there as well, including Donald Duck and friends rejoining their prehistoric party at Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A.

