Mad Hatter Takes a Spin On Mad Tea Party With Guests

Posted on by Kelly Coffey
mad hatter rides the tea cups

There’s something magical about seeing Disney characters ride the attractions with Guests. For example, when the Parks reopened after being temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic, we spotted Mickey Mouse riding Dumbo the Flying elephant over at Shanghai Disneyland.

From time to time, we have also seen Alice from Alice in Wonderland ride the Mad Tea Party tea cups at Walt Disney World. Recently, some Guests were in for a surprise when they spotted another character from Alice in Wonderland riding the Mad Tea Party tea cups, this time at Disneyland Park.

mickey mouse hollywood studios
Credit: Disney

TikTok user and Disneyland Guest, dudelovesthemeparks, posted a video of the Mad Hatter from Disney’s animated film, Alice in Wonderland, riding the iconic Mad Tea Party attraction with another Guest. This truly made for a magical moment that this Guest will never ever forget.

@dudelovesthemeparks

♬ Alice in Wonderland – Joanna Wang

Guests can currently spot many characters at Disneyland Park including Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, Rapunzel and Flynn, the Evil Queen, and, of course, Mickey and friends.

Disney World is also bringing back more of the pre-pandemic character meet and greets, including some fan-favorites. Over at Magic Kingdom, Guests can once again meet Aladdin, Jasmine, Pooh, Tigger, Merida, and friends at Storybook Circus (including The Great Goofni).

mickey proposing to minnie in front of cinderella castle at disney world
Credit: Disney

If you are visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, meet and greets are returning there as well, including Donald Duck and friends rejoining their prehistoric party at Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A.

