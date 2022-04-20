Mad Hatter Takes Dangerous Fall During Park Performance

One of the most magical things Guests can experience when visiting Disney Parks is meeting their favorite characters. And now that character interactions have returned to normal; this experience will be even more magical for Guests.

Characters can be found at several locations throughout Disney Parks, but Guests can also spot them performing in the different shows and parades that happen on the day. Guests greatly anticipate these performances, and while they are meticulously prepared and rehearsed by Cast Members, there is always a possibility of an accident.

Recently, The Mouselets (@themouselets) posted a video on TikTok where viewers can see the Mad Hatter taking a massive and dangerous fall during what appears to be a Park opening performance in Disneyland Paris. The Mouselets mention the fall was due to the rain and wet stage, which is entirely possible, as Disneyland Paris often has unpredictable weather, like Walt Disney World.

The Mad Hatter continued with the performance, most spectacularly, never breaking character. It could even be said that the fall was a planned part of this performance. However, many viewers were afraid of a possible injury due to the nature of the fall and what can be seen in the video. Fortunately, this was not the case, as the beloved character can briefly be seen getting up before the video ends.

You can watch the full video down below:

