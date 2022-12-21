More Magical Experiences Returning to Walt Disney World Resort In 2023

One of the most magical experiences at Walt Disney World Resort is returning in early 2023 for the young and the young at heart to enjoy!

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — packed with unique attractions, mouth-watering dining options, world-class entertainment offerings, memorable character interactions, amazing photo ops, and fun experiences for the whole family. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

And the magic will continue to grow in 2023 as a fan-favorite experience is finally returning to Magic Kingdom for all young — and young at heart — Guests to enjoy!

Disney recently announced the long-awaited return of Princess Character Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table in the heart of the Magic Kingdom in early 2023. When looking up Cinderella’s Royal Table, the official Disney World website states, “Character Dining is currently not available at this location. Characters will return on February 28.”

While Disney has not stated how Character Dining will work once it returns to Cinderella’s Royal Table on February 28, 2023, we expect to see Cinderella, Prince Charming, and other Disney Princesses visit Guests at their tables during their dining experience.

Earlier this year, Disney slashed the costs of lunch and dinner packages at Cinderella’s Royal Table as Disney Princesses were “taking a break from their royal duties greeting Guests.” While these prices have increased since, they still have not reached the pre-pandemic costs of this dining experience. As of this article’s publishing, Disney states the following prices for Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table:

Adults – Lunch and Dinner $67 (down from $75)

Children – Lunch and Dinner $39 (down from $45)

It is unclear if prices for Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table will increase once Character Dining returns to this location. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

It is important to mention that this information is available on the official Walt Disney World Resort website as of this article’s publishing and can be changed or updated by Disney officials anytime.

Earlier this year, Akershus Banquet Hall welcomed Guests once again at EPCOT to join Disney’s royalty in a fairytale-like dining experience.

Are you excited about Character Dining returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom? Are you visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!