Cast Member Loses Phone While Desperately Trying to Dislodge Stuck Splash Mountain Log

This month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme. A closing date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the water ride is expected to be announced soon.

As fans prepare to say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride, some took to Reddit to reminisce about Princes Tiana’s future home. u/ZubonKTR shared their “grudge” against the ride, which dates back to the first and only time they rode it in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom.

“A log got stuck and I was in one spot listening to the same audio loop for 20 minutes,” the Guest recalled. “One of the maintenance fellows lost his cell phone in the water while trying to dislodge the log. Poor guy.”

While it’s unknown when this incident occurred, the ride has been experiencing dozens of maintenance issues ahead of its closure. Guests report extremely dark areas, broken effects, damaged animatronics, and increased evacuations, indicating that Disney doesn’t plan to repair the ride before it disappears for good.

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!