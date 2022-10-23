Splash Mountain Issues Grow as Ride Nears Permanent Closure

Splash Mountain is living on borrowed time at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

The classic Disney Park attraction is closely coming to its end as Disney announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to take over Splash Mountain by 2024, and just recently, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, the company revealed models for what to expect the reimagined ride to look like.

As the Disney attraction enters its final days, it seems that it is having its fair share of technical difficulties.

We recently reported on a couple of instances where logs on the attraction had sunk, forcing Disney Park Guests to evacuate.

Even when the logs aren’t sinking, more and more Disney Guests are reporting seeing their logs fill with water.

In addition to the mechanics of the actual ride, there have been many issues with animatronics in the attraction and lighting, as Guests have reported being in the dark and malfunctioning animatronics.

Though Disney has not announced a closing date for Splash Mountain yet, it should be noted that a permit for “a notice of commencement” has officially been filed by Walt Disney World Imagineers and this likely points to the attraction meeting its permanent end at some point next year, most likely early in the year.

However, nothing has been confirmed by Disney yet.

As noted previously, this isn’t the first time that a log has filled with too much water on Splash Mountain and, if too much enters, it will eventually sink. Disney has not made any comments on what the cause of these mishaps has been.

Splash Mountain gives Disney Park Guests the chance to hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.

You’ll glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!

