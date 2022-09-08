“Ready to Close,” Splash Mountain Nearing Its Final Days

Splash Mountain is nearing its final days, and it is showing.

For more than two years now, Disney has said that a retheme would be coming to Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the form of Princess Tiana and her movie Princess and the Frog (2009). Just recently, Disney made an official announcement that the ride would be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and that it would be opening in late 2024.

However, this has left Disney Park fans in the dark in terms of how long the classic attraction has left before it closes permanently.

Reporter Stephen “Dirk” Libbey shared a video from Splash Mountain recently where multiple animatronics weren’t working and that the ride was clearly in the “ready to close” phase.

Splash Mountain is ready to be done. A couple of non-functioning animatronics are the most obvious, but the least of this ride's issues. It's clearly in the "ready to close" phase. pic.twitter.com/OS8FPnLVVs — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) September 7, 2022

This isn’t the first report from people riding the beloved attraction to note that things were not working. As a matter of fact, many Disney fans have said that the ride was in “embarrassing shape.” The ride closed down for several weeks this winter for mechanical updates, but not many were felt by Guests when it reopened.

With Disney not focusing its time on repairing many animatronics and even seeing things such as boats sinking, it’s clear that the ride is experiencing its final days. How long will Disney keep it open? That is still up in the air.

The expectation is that Splash Mountain will still remain open through the rest of this year and likely for much of 2023 before it closes down. However, fans should not be taken off guard when Disney does announce the date for the attraction’s permanent closure because it’s clearly coming.

If you’re wanting to get over to Disneyland or Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort to ride the attraction before it closes, you’ll need to book a trip soon. Disney+ subscribers currently have a special discount on Disney Resorts for the holiday season, more on that here.

Are you excited about the retheming to Princess and the Frog? Let us know in the comments!