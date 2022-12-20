Disney World’s Crush Questions His Existence After Child’s Question Blows Up Social Media

Uh oh, has Crush figured everything out?

If there’s one thing about Walt Disney World Resort, it is the sheer variety of experiences, attractions, rides, and activities on offer across all four theme parks.

Whether it’s screaming on Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain, learning about the world on Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, fighting the First Order on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or driving over the African savannah at Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guests of all ages, all tastes, and all interests can find something to enjoy.

One other type of attraction Disney Parks offer, in particular at Central Florida’s Walt Disney World, is live-entertainment. And here, live entertainment is not just limited to fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment or parades like Disney Festival of Fantasy, but through comedy, song, and performance.

Festival of the Lion King and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! at Animal Kingdom attracts hundreds each day, and then there are laughs and improv at both Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor with Mike Wazowski and over at EPCOT’s World Nature in the form of Turtle Talk with Crush.

The latter shares World Nature with the likes of The Seas with Nemo and Friends. The new neighborhood that debuted last year as part of EPCOT’s Future World renovation, is joined by World Celebration and World Discovery. Celebration will soon be fully open to Guests and will see the arrival of Moana: Journey of Water to the Disney Park, while World Discovery is the host to Disney World’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Many Guests have captured the hilarity that ensues with others asking Crush questions but the latest viral video sees the comedic turtle questioning his very existence. A TikTok from Kenzie (@monorailsupplyco) shows the comical moment:

In the video, a child asks Crush what his favorite soda is. Being a turtle from the ocean and not knowing what soda is, Crush cannot answer. Shortly after, the child asks Crush if he wants to know what his favorite soda is. Crush, of course, says go ahead to which the child replies, “Crush!”

Crush, the turtle not the orange carbonated drink, then looks overwhelmed and asks the crowd — “Am I a soda?”. His question is met with roaring laughter with many people in the comments joining in the fun including one that said the child “knew what she was doing!”. The video has racked up over half a million likes and is yet another fun moment for Crush and Guests visiting Disney World’s EPCOT.

More on Turtle Talk with Crush at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT

The official Disney World website describes Turtle Talk with Crush as the following:

Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds. Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!

