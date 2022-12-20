New Photos Reveal Progress on Disney’s Brand-New Attraction

Take a sneak peek into Disney’s upcoming attraction.

Back in 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at Walt Disney World. The new attraction is called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and will be found in EPCOT.

This will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting,” according to Disney.

The attraction is not a ride, but rather a walkthrough experience that will allow Guests to interact with the film and water in a way they never have before. Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

Thanks to a very avid Disney World photographer, we can take a peek into this upcoming experience. Check out the photos down below from bioreconstruct:

7 Walkways near Spaceship Earth pic.twitter.com/PS3GZb0Ey8 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 18, 2022

Aerial overview of Journey of Water. Te Fiti at center. Service area at top left will be hidden by trees. Water is filtered and circulated here. Trees recently added along the tall wood-themed fence and service building bottom right. pic.twitter.com/s19RQWFgQh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 18, 2022

Aerial overview of Journey of Water. Good viewpoint here of where water will cascade from Te Fiti's hand into a pool. pic.twitter.com/DDLYxgBgG1 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 18, 2022

Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water. Over the last few years, Guests have had to be patient with Disney as it transforms the iconic theme Park. This is not the only portion of EPCOT being worked on, as the entity of the Park is receiving renovations and refurbishments.

What are you most excited about at Walt Disney World?