New Photo Reveals Interesting Feature For Upcoming ‘Moana’ Attraction

Are you a fan of Moana (2016)? Are you excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT? Well, construction continues on the soon-to-be attraction, even revealing an interesting feature.

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

As construction progresses on the Journey of Water site, we are now seeing parts really take form — including a very interesting feature.

Twitter user bireconstruct shared some images of the current construction work happening at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, one of which revealed a tunnel of some sort. Per bioreconstruct:

This tunnel is one of the most interesting features seen so far in the Journey of Water rock work.

pic.twitter.com/13Ac1vcYiw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 25, 2022

Bioreconstruct also shared:

Rock work “chips” (as the mesh forms are called) have been added around rock panels seen in first Tweet of this Thread. Right arrow at hexagon shaped structural elements added this week. In Journey of Water.

pic.twitter.com/CZuPpchYXO — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 25, 2022

Unfortunately, at this time we do not have an opening date for the attraction. Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Journey of Water.

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

Are you excited to see Disney making progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana?