Guest Asks Crush the Most Unexpected Question, Leaves Him Speechless

Turtle Talk With Crush is a popular attraction for all ages at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The Finding Nemo-themed attraction takes place at various times daily at EPCOT’s The Seas With Nemo and Friends at Walt Disney World, as well as at Disneyland.

If you never experienced Turtle Talk With Crush before, the official description reads:

Shoot the Breeze Under the Seas

Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds. Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!

During a recent Turtle Talk With Crush experience, a younger Disney World Guest had a question for Crush. A Cast Member came over and handed her the microphone where she proceeded to say, “Well….. where’s the bathroom?”, resulting in the entire audience cracking up and laughing while Crush stared at the little girl in shock.

Crush then responds with, “Uhh.. Gigi, for you or for me?”, which made the audience laugh even more. After a few minutes of asking Gigi more questions, Crush says, “Dude, I’m very confused here dude.”

He then says, “Dude, if it’s for you Gigi, I have no idea where the human bathroom is. If it’s for me, I’m trying to figure out a good way to put this…” Crush turns around, looks at the ocean, then turns back and says, “Gigi, it’s right there.”

The interaction was caught on video and shared to TikTok by kaylaweaver103, which you can see below.

We loved this video and thought Crush’s response was hilarious, as always. If you want to chat with Crush, be sure to visit Turtle Talk With Crush, located inside the Seas pavilion at EPCOT.

Have you ever visited Crush at Turtle Talk With Crush? What is the funniest moment you witnessed? Let us know in the comments below.

