Guest “Traumatizes the Children” During Turtle Talk With Crush

Turtle Talk With Crush is a popular attraction for all ages at Walt Disney World Resort. Although the engaging experience is primarily aimed at families with younger children, teens and adults also enjoy attending the Finding Nemo-themed event, which takes place at various times daily at Walt Disney World Resort’s The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park.

In a recent TikTok video shared by Jonah Wendt, things went a bit sideways during a Turtle Talk With Crush performance. Wendt, who was being filmed by someone else in his party, used the hashtag #traumatizethechildren on his video, which features him asking Crush what he likes to eat under the sea.

Crush mentions he likes to feast on sea grass, which gives him his green color. The Finding Dory character then asks Wendt what his favorite food is, to which the young man replies, “turtle soup.”

This response obviously traumatized not only the youngsters in the audience — who undoubtedly had questions for their parents later — but Crush himself! Fortunately, the voice actor behind the sea turtle handled the situation with aplomb.

You can watch the full video below.

Guests never know quite what they will experience when going to Turtle Talk With Crush since the live event is not scripted and the Cast Member voicing Crush plays off of audience interaction during each performance.

More on Turtle Talk With Crush

The official description of Turtle Talk With Crush reads:

Shoot the Breeze Under the Seas

Got a burning question for Crush? During this live 15-minute chat, you may get to ask it. Take a seat at Turtle Talk theater and watch as the turtle from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo swims up close. Through the amazing technology of the hydrophone, he can communicate directly with land-based dudes and dudettes about almost anything that’s on their minds. Ask him about marine biology, his friends from the sea, his favorite foods, life on the East Australian Current—it’s totally up to you! He may also introduce you to his pals Marlin, Nemo and Squirt—plus new friends from Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory. The show is improvised, so it’s different every time. It’s an ocean full of laughs for all ages!

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever heard during Turtle Talk With Crush?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!