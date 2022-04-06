Guests Left With Cuts After Sharp Glass Shatters On Disney Ride

Recently, several Guests were injured after an accident occurred in a queue for a Disney ride.

While Disney is a magical destination for many, sometimes things can turn sour quickly. As shown in a tweet from Austin (@itsaustindoes), a decorative glass ball fell out of the ceiling and shattered, leaving Guests with injuries:

As you can see, Guests were in line for The Little Mermaid attraction when one of the decorative glass balls fell from the ceiling and shattered on the ground. The Guest claims that several other Guests were left with cuts as a result and Cast Members were called in to assist:

Just watched this glass orb in the Little Mermaid queue fall out the rope and shatter all across the ground. A good amount of people had minor cuts. Didn’t see if it just straight up broke or if someone was playing with it. Guests are walking around the glass waiting for a CM.

This is not even the first time we have seen debris fall from the ceiling of a Disney ride queue with a similar situation occurring at Disneyland’s Space Mountain. Hopefully, all Guests who were injured were taken care of and the situation was resolved by Disney. More on Under The Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid:

A Song-Filled Shell-abration

Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs. Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.

Have you ever experienced something like this?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!