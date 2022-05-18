Disney World Guest Boasts About “Privileged” View of Nighttime Spectacular

Fireworks are one of the most magical experiences Guests can have while visiting the Disney Parks. Whether they find themselves at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, or even Shanghai Disney Resort, this traditional nighttime show will be the perfect way to close their visit for the day.

Many Guests often look for the perfect place to get the best view of this nighttime spectacular, saving their spot hours before the show starts or even booking dining experiences that allow them to enjoy the magic from the comfort of a chair and over a nice meal.

As Guests continue the debate on the best hacks and viewing spots to enjoy this magical offering at Magic Kingdom, some have started planning their experiences to view Disney Enchantment while riding Splash Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. And while all these rides provide a quick yet memorable view of the nighttime spectacular, one Guest claimed their last experience beats all of these hacks.

Recently, Redditor u/Rube_s posted a video of their party’s privileged view of this nighttime spectacular from inside Cinderella Castle, as they were enjoying a delicious meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The original poster didn’t make any more comments on their experience, but fellow Redditors and avid Disney fans took to the comments to share some details on the occasion.

Some were surprised to see this view, as many believe the castle was completely cleared and blocked before the show. However, Guests can book a reservation close to the fireworks showtime and enjoy the nighttime spectacular from the restaurant’s windows.

Redditor u/tripleman3x commented that a couple of nights before this video was posted, they had dinner at the castle with their family as well, exiting the restaurant at about 8:50 pm only to find a rope keeping Guests from leaving, keeping this party under the castle walkway for safety reasons, as a Cast Member explained.

According to what was told to u/tripleman3x, fireworks are common to land between the castle and Fantasyland’s Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, solidifying why Guests are not allowed near this area during the fireworks shows. They added that there were sprinklers at the top of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and the area across it to instantly put out any fireworks that may land in the area.

Redditor u/sofiacarolina commented that she had a similar experience for her birthday when she was younger and that to this day, it remains one of her most treasured memories.

While many were excited to learn about this possibility, some jokingly said they got even better views from YouTube through their screens, as they could not visit the Park or book a table at Cinderella’s Royal Table soon.

More on Magic Kingdom

One of the most exclusive dining experiences at Magic Kingdom is Cinderella’s Royal Table. Located inside Cinderella Castle in the heart of the Magic Kingdom, this one-of-a-kind Fairytale Dining experience is sure to be a magical memory for every Guest. The official Disney World website describes the experience as follows:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland.

Dinner prices at Cinderella’s Royal table range between $35 and $60 per adult for breakfast and over $60 per adult for lunch and dinner. Advance reservations are highly recommended to ensure Guests a place at this Fairytale Dining experience.

As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, the Magic Kingdom has a brand new nighttime fireworks spectacular, Disney Enchantment. The official Walt Disney World website describes this magical experience as follows:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary, and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

Do you like to watch the fireworks show when you visit Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!