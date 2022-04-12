Guest Shares Breathtaking View of Walt Disney World Fireworks

Watching the fireworks show at Walt Disney World is probably the best way to end your visit to the Magic Kingdom, but with growing crowds, Guests have had to go to extreme lengths to get the best view of the fireworks.

Many Guests often look for the perfect spot to get the best view of this nighttime spectacular, saving their spot hours before the show starts or even booking dining experiences that allow them to enjoy the magic from the comfort of a chair and over a nice meal.

Clems0nChristy (@clems0nchristy) recently shared a video on TikTok of an exclusive and highly privileged view of this nighttime show, thousands of feet above the Magic Kingdom aboard a flying plane. Though this may be an uncommon experience, it sure makes for a magical way to end your trip to the most magical place on earth.

You can see the full video down below:

One of the most magical views to see the #fireworks is from the #sky #plane #disneyworld #disney #disneytiktok #disneytok #disneymom #happilyeverafter #takemehome #welcomehome #disneymagic #magickingdom #castle #cinderallacastle #wishes #americanairlines

Many viewers commented they would have immediately started crying on the plane, and how could they not if they had just gotten the chance to see the last bit of Disney magic before saying “see ya real soon” to the Magic Kingdom.

While there may be many tips and hacks to get the ultimate viewing spot for the fireworks show, beating this privileged view will be almost impossible.

As part of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, the Magic Kingdom has a brand new nighttime fireworks spectacular, Disney Enchantment. The official Walt Disney World website describes this magical experience as follows:

An Incredible Journey Awaits

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

Is watching Magic Kingdom’s fireworks your perfect way to end a visit to the Park? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!