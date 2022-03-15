‘Frozen’ Was Tabled For Years, Almost Never Made

From the moment Frozen hit the silver screen in 2013, it became an instant hit with Disney fans of all ages. The film went on to become a blockbuster, with the hit song “Let It Go” leading the way.

However, as it turns out, Frozen almost never came to fruition. In a resurfaced interview, Disney producer Don Hahn explained:

“It’s [The Snow Queen, which became Frozen] actually been tabled right now. It’s on the low shelf – we can’t reach it! But seriously, we don’t have the story. It’s a bit like Beauty and the Beast, which sat there for years. We cracked Beauty finally by putting in the objects and creating more plot. The Snow Queen we’ve had a lot of trouble with and I’ve spent years on it. I love it and I think it’s one of the last great fairy tales. It’s kind of crappy that it’s just sitting there right now.”

Fortunately, in the end, the Walt Disney Animation Studios film did become a reality and fans everywhere can enjoy it time after time on DVD, Blu-Ray, or the Disney+ streaming platform.

The original Frozen film also spawned an entire franchise, including Frozen II, Frozen Fever, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and hundreds upon hundreds of merchandise options.

The official description of Frozen reads:

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven in an epic journey to find Anna’s sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, will the trio find Elsa in time to save Arendelle?

The official description of Frozen II reads:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous. but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

What do you think about Don Hahn confirming Frozen was almost never made?

