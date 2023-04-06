The Non-Thrill Seeker’s Guide to Disney Thrill Rides

Some of us go to theme parks for one thing: the thrills. We’re adrenaline junkies that want to feel the negative g-forces, fly into the air and drop at top speeds, spin so fast we can’t tell which way is up anymore, and experience sensations previously reserved only for skydivers and astronauts.

And some of us prefer a nice ride on the carousel.

There’s no shame in not being a roller coaster junkie. No matter how much your friends or family may razz you for it, you should never be forced to go on a ride that you don’t want to go on. For those among us who are afraid of roller coasters or thrill rides, it can be very daunting to visit a theme park for the first time and not know if we’ll enjoy the rides or not. And although Disney has a reputation for having somewhat milder thrill rides, that doesn’t mean some of their attractions can’t be intimidating.

Here’s a handy dandy guide to all of the thrill rides at Walt Disney World and what to expect from them. We’ve also given each attraction a thrill rating from one to ten; for scale, a one would be a gentle ride on “It’s a small world,” and a ten would be a spin on VelociCoaster over at Islands of Adventure (an intense, fast roller coaster with big drops and a lot of inversions). Remember to take our rankings with a grain of salt, and don’t be afraid to try something new!

The Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run

The newest attraction in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom (it literally just opened two days ago) is a roller coaster experience unlike any other. The unique, bike-style seating can be intimidating for Guests who don’t know what to expect. In addition, it clocks in as one of the fastest rides in Walt Disney World. However, Guest reports have stated that the ride’s initial launch is the most intense part, and after that, it isn’t too bad – the coaster contains no large drops or inversions.

Thrill Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Height Requirement: 48 inches

48 inches Top Speed: 59 mph

59 mph Drops: All “drops” are more gradual declines or dips. The coaster is 70 feet off the ground.

All “drops” are more gradual declines or dips. The coaster is 70 feet off the ground. Inversions: 0

Space Mountain

Space Mountain is TRON’s majestic, older next-door neighbor. The attraction can be intimidating since it’s entirely inside, so Guests cannot see the track from the outside – nor can they see it once they board, as it’s entirely in the dark, lit up only by stars and planets. The darkness makes the ride feel much faster than it is, and the coaster track itself is a “wild mouse” style with turns and dips, not a lot of big drops. This coaster is OLD, though, so it feels a little rough; sit towards the front to avoid whiplash.

Thrill Rating: 6/10

6/10 Height Requirement: 44 inches

44 inches Top Speed: 27 mph

27 mph Drops: Highest drop is 26 ft (for reference, the drop on Pirates of the Caribbean is 30 ft)

Highest drop is 26 ft (for reference, the drop on Pirates of the Caribbean is 30 ft) Inversions: 0

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Hopping over to Frontierland, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has a reputation of being “the wildest ride in the wilderness” for good reason! Despite having no big drops and not being too fast, the coaster roars you around banks and turns that can feel a little intense at times. However, compared to most roller coasters, this is pretty mild. There are no big drops, just dips, and the ride is mostly outdoors with two brief indoor sections.

Thrill Rating: 5/10

5/10 Height Requirement: 40 inches

40 inches Top Speed: 35 mph

35 mph Drops: Just dips

Just dips Inversions: 0

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Finally, the newest addition to Fantasyland is a family coaster everyone can enjoy. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train takes Guests on a thrilling but not-too-intense spin through the Seven Dwarfs’ gem mine. The coaster is very smooth with only one “drop”, and the “swinging” mine carts do not swing wildly, but easily, to smooth out the track’s banks and turns. There’s also an impressive dark ride sequence in the middle! It’s very similar to, but much smoother than Big Thunder Mountain.

Thrill Rating: 5/10

5/10 Height Requirement: 38 inches

38 inches Top Speed: 34 mph

34 mph Drops: One and only big drop is 39 ft

One and only big drop is 39 ft Inversions: 0

EPCOT

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This is one of the best thrill rides, and attractions in general, at Walt Disney World. With unique elements like a backward launch, riding in the dark, and spinning cars (!!) this ride can feel very intimidating. However, the “spinning” is actually a controlled rotation, not a wild spin – if you’re worried about it, sit in the middle where you’ll feel the sensations the least. The darkness combined with the speed can make the banking and turning feel very intense at times, but there are no big drops (and the backward launch is not fast at all).

Thrill Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Height Requirement: 44 inches

44 inches Top Speed: 60 mph

60 mph Drops: None, just banks and dips

None, just banks and dips Inversions: 0

Test Track

Our first non-roller coaster on the list, Test Track is a fun and interactive attraction that most Guests should be able to handle. The sounds of the cars zooming past VERY fast from the outside can be extremely intimidating, but it sounds much, much more intense than it is. The ride is a typical dark ride for most portions until the outdoor speed section at the end, where the cars zoom along a track at 65 mph. Other than that, though, nothing too scary is to be had here!

Thrill Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Height Requirement: 40 inches

40 inches Top Speed: 60 mph (only at the end)

60 mph (only at the end) Drops: None

None Inversions: 0

Mission: SPACE

There’s a big discrepancy to be had at this simulator thrill ride. First of all, if you love Gravitrons or other zero-g “spinning” rides, you should have no problem with this one. If you’re bothered by simulators or get motion sickness easily, though, this is an absolute skip. While on the Orange Mission, you’re enclosed in a very small capsule in a giant centrifuge, where you’re spun to simulate the feeling of being in space. If this sounds like your nightmare, try the Green Mission, which is a similar experience WITHOUT the spinning.

Thrill Rating: 2/10 for the Green Mission, 9/10 for the Orange Mission

2/10 for the Green Mission, 9/10 for the Orange Mission Height Requirement: 40 inches

40 inches Top Speed: N/A

N/A Drops: None

None Inversions: 0

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

This probably takes the cake for the most intense coaster at Walt Disney World, as well as the only one with inversions. This is an indoor launched coaster set to the rockin’ music of Aerosmith, making it a fantastic experience for any coaster junkie or rock music lover. The coaster’s initial launch is also particularly intense, going from 0 to 57 mph in 2.8 seconds. If inversions are a no-deal for you, you can skip this intense coaster.

Thrill Rating: 8/10

8/10 Height Requirement: 48 inches

48 inches Top Speed: 57 mph

57 mph Drops: No major drops

No major drops Inversions: 3

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Another non-coaster thrill ride, the screams emanating from this drop tower can be heard all the way down Sunset Boulevard. We’d call this ride a no-go for anyone who doesn’t like large heights or dropping from them, but if you think you can handle it, it’s a must-ride. The ride features a randomized drop sequence, meaning your experience will differ if you ride more than once. The theming alone must be seen to be believed, and it truly is an experience like no other. Ride if you dare!

Thrill Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Height Requirement: 40 inches

40 inches Top Speed: 39 mph

39 mph Drops: The attraction is all drops, and the largest one is 130 ft

The attraction is all drops, and the largest one is 130 ft Inversions: 0

Slinky Dog Dash

Let’s look at something a little milder, shall we? Slinky Dog Dash is a family coaster located in Toy Story Land and provides the opportunity for the whole family to get a few thrills. This outdoor coaster has Guests board Slinky Dog to take a spin designed by Andy himself, featuring a mid-coaster launch sequence. It’s definitely a “family” coaster and not a “kiddie” coaster, but the whole family should enjoy this one.

Thrill Rating: 5/10

5/10 Height Requirement: 38 inches

38 inches Top Speed: 40 mph

40 mph Drops: Nothing major, just banks and dips

Nothing major, just banks and dips Inversions: 0

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest

Animal Kingdom only has one true “thrill ride;” Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. This impressive coaster takes Guests on a harrowing and dangerous journey through the Himalayas to the base of Mount Everest. Their journey is, of course, interrupted by the Yeti. This fast ride features a fairly large drop and an extended backward sequence, so it’s definitely on the intense side of Disney coasters.