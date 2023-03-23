Got Motion Sickness? Avoid These Disney Rides

Not all of us can survive a top-speed spin on the Mad Tea Party at the Magic Kingdom.

Visiting a theme park with motion sickness can be daunting, especially if you’re visiting for the first time. It can be really difficult to tell which rides will trigger your motion sickness or not, especially if they have surprise elements like spinning, twisting, or dropping. A bout of motion sickness after an attraction can ruin your afternoon or even your entire day, depending on its intensity.

If you suffer from motion sickness, you’re not alone! Here are the Disney attractions to think twice about boarding if you’re worried about getting sick. Remember to use your best discretion, and not all rides are meant for everyone, but these tips can help you decide if they’re right for you!

Mission: SPACE

This is probably the #1 ride to avoid if you’re prone to motion sickness. Even some Guests who aren’t usually prone to it will skip out on this experience. This EPCOT attraction is a motion simulator that seats Guests in a tight compartment and simulates the feeling of space flight, all the zero-g’s included. The attraction spins to simulate this sensation, and since you’re in an enclosed space, you can’t see the car spinning. This sensation leaves many Guests so ill that they had to introduce an entirely different version of the attraction.

The Orange Team Training is the complete experience, spinning included. There’s also Green Team Training, which is a similar experience, but with no spinning and lighter movements. If you’re made uncomfortable by simulators in general, you should probably skip this one altogether, but if it’s just the spinning that bothers you, you may be able to handle Green Team Training!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This is one of the best attractions in Walt Disney World right now, which can be daunting – do you have to choose between missing out on a fantastic ride or getting sick? Luckily, the original claims of severe motion sickness on this attraction may have been overexaggerated. Many describe this EPCOT coaster as a spinning coaster, but it’s more accurate to call it a rotating coaster. The cars will turn while racing along the track, giving Guests views of the set pieces and projections they’re passing. The sensation is trippy, definitely, but they don’t spin wildly like a teacup would.

This ride is also FAST, which can help with motion sickness – feeling the wind on your face as you glide can be very refreshing. If you’re prone to motion sickness and want to ride, ask the Cast Member at the load station to be seated in one of the middle cars. This writer always asks for Row 7, where the sensations are the mildest. As you ride, keep your head and eyes forward – don’t try to look side to side or behind you!

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Back to the world of simulators, this is an older one that will likely bother some Guests. This Hollywood Studios attraction is a classic to the Park and has Guests board a Starspeeder to take a flight around the galaxy – which, of course, gets interrupted by the First Order. The ride features a randomized experience and destinations, meaning no two rides will ever be the same. This ride is a 3-D experience (meaning you have to wear glasses) and contains a lot of bumps, jerks, and dips. It’s by no means a smooth journey.

If you’re bothered by simulators, it’s best to skip this one. If you still want to ride, you can opt not to wear the 3-D glasses if you think they’ll bother you. When it comes to the load station, ask for a different row if the Cast Member directs you to the back. The back row of the simulator is slightly elevated, which means shorter Guests’ feet will dangle, which can intensify the movement. You’ll feel the mildest movement in the middle.

Mad Tea Party

You knew this one was going to be on the list. This may be a staple of the Magic Kingdom, but a lot of Guests would prefer not to attend this spinning tea party. If you’ve ever been on it, Guests board teacups that spin individually as the entire ride structure rotates. The good news is, there’s a wheel inside each teacup that allows Guests to control how much their cup spins, meaning the ride’s intensity has a VAST range.

If spinning isn’t your cup of tea, skip this attraction altogether. If you want to give it a try, there are a few things you can do. If your party is alright with it, you can go the entire ride without spinning your teacup – the teacup will still rotate around the middle, but the sensation will be FAR less intense. If your party MUST spin quickly, opt to ride in a different teacup than them, just let the Cast Member at the load station know. Keep your eyes and head forward and don’t try to look up or to the side!

Avatar Flight of Passage

Finally, this 3-D motion simulator is one of the best rides at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, that doesn’t mean you should make yourself sick for it! This unique attraction has Guests pair with a Na’vi Avatar in order to take an exhilarating flight on the back of a banshee. It’s definitely a breathtaking experience, but a few of the ride’s elements may not be great for all Guests. The seating is motorcycle-style with restraints on your legs and back, and you’re suspended above the ground in front of a large screen as the bike rises, drops, tilts, and bounces. You also wear 3-D glasses for the attraction.

Once again, if you’re made ill by simulators, this is probably not the attraction for you. You move more on this attraction than you would on a typical simulator, so the usual effects may not be as intense. You can always opt not to wear the 3-D glasses if you think they’ll bother you.