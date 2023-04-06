Disney World’s Fifth Theme Park To Be Built Sooner Than We Thought

Currently, a fifth theme park seems almost guaranteed for Walt Disney World Resort.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World Guests can already enjoy Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (temporarily closed), Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district.

But, things are about to get even bigger at Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside the Magic recently covered Disney CEO Bob Iger’s comments that the company planned to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs at Walt Disney World Resort over the course of the next 10 years. More than 50 million Disney Park Guests visit Disney World annually.

Of course, this has many insiders believing that Disney has all but confirmed a fifth theme park is in the works.

There have been rumors and speculation for several years about the possibility of a new theme park being added at the Orlando Resort destination. Some potential themes that have been suggested include a Disney Villains-themed park, an Avengers Campus, or even an Indiana Jones-themed Park. But, Disney has remained silent on the matter.

Still, after the latest comments from Iger, many insiders have chimed in, believing that Disney is already in the early phase of planning for the new theme park.

“I’ve got to think that Disney may be in the early phases of planning a 5th theme park for their Florida resort,” ScreamScape shared. “That would certainly explain both the huge investment numbers as well as the large number of jobs, as it will take an army to design, build and then finally staff an all new theme park.”

Disney World’s fifth theme park could come sooner than we all expected

Though we have no opening dates or timelines announced, this fifth theme park could be open a lot sooner than we all might be expecting.

The major reason? Competition, just down the road.

Universal Orlando Resort has been making major strides in catching Disney over the last several years. Universal is in the midst of building its third theme park, and will also add at least three more hotels by 2025. This is a major investment in the Orlando community and one that had many insiders believing could lead Universal past Disney.

Really, it only makes sense for Disney to announce a fifth theme park just before Epic Universe is set to open.

Right now, NBC Universal has pegged Epic Universe with an opening date for the summer of 2025. Construction is happening quickly around the theme park and some believe it could be finished even earlier than that date. So, wouldn’t it make sense for Disney– who’s certainly sensing the competition– to announce its major theme park just months before Epic Universe opens?

Disney already has TRON Lightcycle / Run open, and the expectation is that the rest of EPCOT’s massive expansion will be finished by the end of this year. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in Magic Kingdom Park in 2024, and really, there are two big announcements that Disney could bring to the table right around that time: First, a Magic Kingdom expansion (teased as Beyond Big Thunder Mountain) and a new theme park.

This would put the momentum back in Disney’s favor just a few months before the competition opens Epic Universe.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed. But, don’t be surprised if we see plans for a fifth theme park come to fruition sooner than what many might have originally expected.

What themes do you want in a fifth Disney World theme park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!