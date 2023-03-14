Disney World Plans More Construction as One Park Is Set to Close Indefinitely

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you should be aware of a major closure set to happen soon.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World Guests can enjoy all kinds of immersive and magical experiences at Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are the “main attractions,” but there are many other fun options to enjoy, as well, including the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, as well as two water parks in Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

However, if you’re planning to visit one Disney Park, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has been closed for several months, undergoing refurbishment. Though the Disney Park is set to reopen on March 19, 2023, Disney just planned more construction as final refurbishments are underway. Disney recently filed two more permits— one for mechanical construction and another for a pool heater replacement– for work that is expected to be completed this week as the water park is set for its grand reopening.

Just as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon reopens, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is set to close indefinitely. The water park reopened with Frozen theming last November. Though it has been open for a few months, Disney has more plans for refurbishment, and the expectation all along was that the water park would only be open in the “down months” before Typhoon Lagoon reopened.

It’s unclear when Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen. There are rumors that Disney doesn’t have the capacity at this time to operate both water parks at the same time, but that could easily change in the near future. The expectation is that Blizzard Beach will undergo refurbishments for several months and likely will not reopen until after the summer. However, Disney has not confirmed a timeline for the theme park.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will host H20 Glow After Hours on select nights from May 20, 2023 through September 2, 2023.

