Return of Disney Event Lets Guests Experience Magic After Hours

Walt Disney World has just announced that it is adding more fun!

For years, Disneyland has hosted a variety of themed night-time events, including their Sweethearts Nite, Star Wars Nite, and their newest event, Throwback Nite. These events are so popular, they often sell out within minutes and are a favorite event for local Guests.

Walt Disney World has similar after hours events for Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios and has just announced they’re adding EPCOT and Typhoon Lagoon to the list.

For Guests wanting more park time, after hour events are a fun and exciting option. These separately ticketed events are an additional cost on top of a daytime ticket, but allow Guests access to the Parks for three hours after normal Park close on top of “early admission” to the Parks starting a couple of hours before listed Park closing time. Unlike other after hour events throughout the year like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, these late-night offerings don’t take away time from the day Guests, just add time on to the night.

These after hours events provide smaller crowds, lower wait times, and a selection of snack and beverage options included in the price. Guests have access to a variety of character meet and greets as well as the same rides available to daytime Guests. EPCOT nighttime attendees can ride Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and more without waiting hours in a standby line or trying to get a spot in the virtual queue.

Typhoon Lagoon’s event, H20 Glow After Hours, will provide a themed selection of snacks included in the price, all water park attractions, and a DJ dance party. This is a fun way to party with kids who want something more adventurous than the resort pool and is a great way to tire them out for the night.

The current Walt Disney World After Hours offerings are available throughout the year, unlike Disneyland’s seasonal events. Ticket prices start at $75 and again, are a separately ticketed event not included in a daytime ticket.