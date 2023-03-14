Disney Announces New Immersive TRON Experience

Fans of TRON will have more than just the brand-new TRON Lightcycle / Run to look forward to on April 4.

Disney fans have been waiting for the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run since 2017 at the Magic Kingdom, and after one of the lengthiest construction projects Disney has ever undertaken, the opening of this new attraction is right around the corner. Cast Members already got their chance to enter the Grid, and for the past week, Annual Passholders have gotten a turn at racing on the famous Lightcycles.

Many other offerings are opening alongside TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, including the brand new food stand Energy Bytes and a new TRON pop-up shop across from Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor that will feature three new merchandise collections. Today, Disney sneakily announced what may be its most exciting TRON offering yet – other than the ride, of course.

Immersive and interactive retail experiences are no stranger to Disney. Building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or a Droid at Droid Depot in Disney’s Hollywood Studios are some of the most exciting experiences in the Park, allowing Guests to create and take home an important piece of their Star Wars story. Disney also offers ACE Avatar Maker at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where Guests can digitally design their own Avatar action figure (based on their own digitally captured face) and take it home.

The new TRON Identity Program at the Magic Kingdom will now give Guests the opportunity to create their own action figure, or Program, in their likeness. The process is very in-depth, including Image Capture to scan your facial features, selecting a helmet and body configuration (based on your role in the world of TRON), and team color. Finally, Guests will be able to record six lines of dialogue in their own voice. The Program will also come with a chip that will be able to “re-program” select pieces of merchandise.

Pricing has yet to be released for this experience, but Disney has announced additional details on their website. Reservations for the experience are highly recommended, and Guests will be able to start booking reservations on March 21 for as early as April 4, when the experience opens. The experience will be held inside the Tomorrowland Launch Depot (the new name for the former Tomorrowland Light & Power Co, adjacent to the coaster). Here’s what Guests need to know;