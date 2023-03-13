Disney Unveils New TRON Menu at Magic Kingdom

The grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run is almost here, and it won’t be the only thing opening in Tomorrowland.

Passholder previews for the brand new TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster are well underway, with many Guests finally getting to ride the attraction (which has been under construction since 2017) for the first time. Reviews of the coaster have been mixed to positive, with many praising the ride experience, queue, and launch and others complaining about the ride vehicles being non-accessible for larger Guests.

Many Passholders were also unable to access the queue for previews, despite being eligible, and Disney recently announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run will be using a virtual queue system. While this was expected, it frustrated some fans who are tired of missing out on the opportunity to ride a new attraction due to a virtual queue.

Nevertheless, TRON is almost here, and Tomorrowland is opening up a new food spot to go with it – Energy Bytes. This brand-new kiosk, which does not have a set opening date at the moment, will offer a variety of drinks, snacks, and small bites themed around the world of TRON. Let’s take a look at the new menu.

Energy Bytes will open for breakfast and for those who get the coveted first few boarding groups for the attraction. Selections will include Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes with mocha sauce and a brand new Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee drink, also featuring a mocha sauce. Both will be a sweet and chocolatey way to start your morning in Tomorrowland.

For a more savory option, the kiosk will also offer Digital Dumplings in two different flavors. The first is Digital Dumplings – Buffalo Chicken, which features chicken dumplings, blue cheese powder, and cayenne pepper broth. Alternately, the kiosk will offer Digital Dumplings – Beef & Broccoli, which will feature beef dumplings, broccoli pesto, and ginger-soy broth. The Buffalo Chicken option seems like it will have a spicy kick!

The stand will also offer a new dessert – The Strawberry IceOform. The dish is a strawberry ice cream mochi topped with graham crackers and cheesecake foam. Finally, the newest drink is the Watermelon Refresher with yuzu and ginger, a sweet and tangy frozen beverage.